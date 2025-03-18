Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Hailee Steinfeld has a new fiancé (she announced her engagement to Josh Allen in 2024), a new movie, Sinners, coming out in April, and a new partnership with Nexxus that’s bringing her hair to new heights (literally; it’s a volume collection). But despite the mountain of exciting newness in her life, her beauty and wellness routine has been fine-tuned for years.

Case in point: she swears up and down by a designer fragrance that’s been in her rotation for “as long as she can remember,” is one of the thousands to co-sign a viral MakeUp Forever lip liner shade, and was quick to offer up the “not so secret secret” facial cleanser that she credits for her glowing skin. But for Steinfeld, feeling like the best version of herself isn’t just about a well-curated lineup of products. She’s big on slow mornings (we share a love for the snooze button), manifestations, and growing her confidence.

Read ahead for the full breakdown on how the actress shows up for herself day in and day out, then make sure to shop her go-to products below.

One thing about me: I love a slow morning. I have become Queen of the Snooze. But I have gotten really big on focusing on those first, five minutes in the morning. I tell myself that I'm so grateful to be taking on another day, and whether I know that the day has a lot in store or it's a slower day, I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to take it one step at a time and go into it with a positive attitude.

I shower morning and night. I’m just super clean. I love getting in bed with clean hair, clean everything and I love a shower to wake me up. I actually stole a little eucalyptus spray situation from a hotel, and it’s so lovely and wonderful and all natural. It makes me feel like I’m in a spa.

I will do whatever it takes to get rid of acne. I will SOS call my dermatologist and be like, What do I need on my counter right now? I’ve gotten a lot better because I know it’s not good, but I will go in there with my fingers.

My go-to fragrance for the longest time has been Miss Dior. Obviously fragrance is so personal, but this one just works for me.

Less is more. I love to go for some concealer. I curl my lashes. If I have time, I’ll do a lash but otherwise I pick a good mascara wand, like Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill, that that’s a little bit thinner and really allows me to get in there to those inner corners. I brush my brows up with a little spoolie and do a blush moment, and always Wherever Walnut Makeup Forever Lip Liner with a lip balm.

Well, I just got a bob. It was partially work related and partially just getting to a place in life where I just wanted a change, but not wanting to cut bangs or color my hair. The only option left was really cutting it off. I’ve really just gotten into the swing of styling it. I love a blowout, but using the Nexxus Hy-Volume shampoo and conditioner is the greatest thing to happen to my hair in a really long time.

Well, I work with Tom Bachik and he is the King of a Color Mix. I can never name what color I’m wearing because he’s mixed about 10 of them. This plum, vampy color that I’m wearing is up there with my favorites. I like something darker that has a touch of red, or purple, or navy underneath.

I don’t care how tired I am, all my makeup is coming off. I simply cannot get into bed with product in my hair or makeup on my face. I won’t sleep. I use this face wash by Christie Kidd and it’s the perfect everything facial cleanser. It’s my not-so-secret-secret. I really believe you gotta get in there.

I’m excited to continue to just grow into myself and find confidence. I feel so lucky. I have so many incredible women in my family and in my life that have aged so gracefully and so beautifully. I have no idea what my 30s, 40s, or beyond that will bring, but I'm so excited by it. It’s such a privilege to be able to age, right? So I look forward to it.

A smile is the most beautiful thing you can wear.

