J.Crew's Sale Section Proves '90s Minimalism Is Still Trending
Here are 25 under-$200 picks to prove it.
There’s a reason that well-dressed shoppers always look to the '90s for fashion inspiration—and why they have turned to J.Crew to transform that inspiration into the cutest real-life outfits. The iconic label has its roots in the decade's minimalistic sensibility while still feeling fresh each season. Never has this what's-old-is-new-again approach been clearer than in J.Crew’s current sale section—the pieces are perfect if you’re looking to update your trendy fall 2024 wardrobe with seasonal essentials inspired by decades past
From now through September 23, J.Crew is offering an extra 50 percent off sale items with the code SHOPSALE applied at checkout. This means that you can shop for staples from the era—like straight-leg jeans, oversized blazers, and slip dresses aplenty—that look just as chic now as they did when ‘90s style icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore them thirty years ago. A few pieces from J.Crew's new September collection are freshly discounted, too, so now is the time to peruse the brand's newly re-launched catalog (another staple of the decade!) while wearing your brand-new finds.
I took a trip down memory lane to bring you all of the elevated, minimalist finds from the sale. Keep scrolling to shop my curation of J.Crew's '90s-inspired picks, all of which ring in at under $200.
Speaking of—If I had to take a guess, I'd say this sweater was named after Kennedy herself. The woman knew how to layer well and this lightweight sweater is a hero layering piece. It comes in fall's trendiest colors like grey and soft pink, but also neutrals like white and black.
Imagine how cute this polo sweater would look with a white tee underneath? Team it with a pair of black slacks and white sneakers for a fresh look.
Meghan Markle has worn a similar sweater to this one (also from J.Crew) in the past, and her style is marked by a bit of '90s minimalism. Now you can get a similar look for less.
When I see this tube dress, my mind conjures up the image of Carrie Bradshaw running (hobbling?) across the street in her highest heels. Pair this pick with some strappy heels and the '90s icon would surely approve the look.
A classic pair of jeans that goes with everything is a non-negotiable in your fall closet. This J.Crew pair features a not-too-wide leg and has a hint of stretch.
It doesn't get much more classic than J.Crew's Lady Jacket. The brand releases new versions every season, but this one is simple enough to pair with everything you own.
I immediately thought of Julia Roberts in the iconic '90s movie Pretty Woman when I came across this blazer. It is called Vivienne, after all.
Tailored vests are trending and I'm not mad about it. It's a style that instantly reads "put-together" no matter what you pair it with.
As much of a staple slip skirts were in the '90s, they're even more popular today. Take after Gigi Hadid and style this skirt with a lightweight V-neck sweater.
Speaking of, this style gives the classic slip skirt a flirty edge with a lace hem and a floral print. Pair it with the matching top, slingback heels, and a shoulder bag, and you'll have a going-out outfit that 90s-era It girls would have worn.
This slip dress is a best-seller because it is sleek, elegant, and oh-so-versatile. Reviewers love how easy it is to style. Wear it under jackets, coats, and T-shirts—the styling possibilities are nearly endless.
These jeans may have the year "1984" in their name, but don't get it confused—the baggy silhouette and low rise feel very true to the '90s. The style has made a comeback for the season, too, and is a top fall denim trend.
For a modern look, wear this oversized sweater with a white T-shirt, as all the cool fashion girls are doing.
Black jeans are a necessity in everyone's closet. This pair has patch pockets, a trouser-like silhouette for a polished look, and a touch of stretch for added comfort.
The fashion set has favored maxi denim skirts for the last few seasons, and there's no sign of the trend slowing down. Add a denim jacket for the ultimate '90s outfit.
No minimalist's wardrobe is complete without a ribbed tank top. The humble basic is the ultimate layering piece for every season, whether worn alone or under fall jackets and coats. This one gets bonus points for its built-in bra.
This T-shirt is a more approachable way to test out the sheer trend celebrities have been wearing on the red carpet recently.
J.Crew brought these cargo pants back from the archives and gave them a modern twist. These have a more luxe look with a satiny finish and are just as comfortable as the decades-old staple.
This simple, elegant tank top can be styled so many different ways in your closet. Throw it on with trousers and a blazer, and you'll have a fall work outfit with minimal effort required. Or, wear it with a black skirt for your next date night.
Think of this top as the more polished version of the one-shoulder styles from the '90s. The added ruching makes it even more elevated, and it's made from lightweight, breathable fabric so you can dance the night away without breaking a sweat.
This top may be simple in silhouette, but its quality will elevate anything you wear with it.
Slim leather trousers were popular decades ago, but these have a wider leg for a modern look.
This sheer top comes with a built-in tank underneath. Now you can experiment with the sheer trend without showing too much skin.
Double denim was everywhere 30 years ago, and thankfully, it's come back in 2024. Case in point: this denim button-down.
It would be nearly impossible not to stand out in this Barbie pink dress. It has that same slip dress silhouette you know and loves from the '90s but with a fun ruched neckline and crinkly fabric. If the pink is too much for you, it also comes in black.
