Kaia Gerber has a brand-new bag in her life. On Mar. 20, the model took her best spring staple pieces to dinner at the Japanese restaurant Jinpachi in Los Angeles.

Her oversized inky blue button-down shirt with wide front pockets looked like something a cool art teacher would wear to class. She layered her smock with loose navy blue trousers. Given that she owns the same pant in several other colors, I'm guessing these slacks are none other than La Ligne's pull-on Colby pants—a perennial favorite of Jennifer Lawrence as well. Her black leather Repetto ballet flats, too, are classic Kaia-core. That said, it seems the Library Science book club founder has added a functional new accessory to her rotation: a black multi-pocket tote I've never seen her carry before.

Kaia Gerber accessorizes her solo dinner date ensemble with black Repetto ballet flats and a black cargo tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Frankie Shop The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton Shirt - Navy $185 at thefrankieshop.com

La Ligne La Ligne Colby Pants $295 at Neiman Marcus

Clearly, Gerber got the memo that roomy shoppers covered in exterior compartments are trending at the moment. Pocketed carryalls were all over the Spring 2025 runways at houses like Miu Miu and Chanel. But it wasn't clear just how far the cargo bag trend would go until Coach's Fall 2025 catwalk and Tory Burch's Fall 2025 presentation confirmed its ascendancy with designs that could very well replace the need for a wallet.

Here, the 23-year-old seems to be schlepping a tiered black leather sling with slots on the sides, as well as a larger pouch the front. Tucked neatly inside the satchel's exterior cavity was a copy of Josh Duboff's novel Early Thirties, a tale of two adrift thirty-somethings searching for love in New York City.

Kaia Gerber styles a blue smock shirt with navy pants and a green scarf. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $380 at SSENSE

Frankly, I would kill to watch Gerber unpack the contents of her big book-filled bag. But I suppose, with a cargo tote like this one draped over her shoulder, there's no need for guessing. She's literally wearing her stuff on her sleeve.

Shop Cargo Bags Inspired by Kaia Gerber

The Attico La Passeggiata Small Leather Tote Bag $1,245 at Mytheresa

Acne Studios Black Multipocket Tote $2,155 at SSENSE

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors