It's no secret that red is on a hot streak this winter. Pops of the color have been appearing throughout New York Fashion Week—Prabal Gurung, Retrofete, and Aknvas all included hues in their fall 2024 collections—and stars like Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kelly Rutherford have embraced the hue in full force. The latest to do so is none other than Hailey Bieber.
In between teasing Rhode Beauty launches and redefining statement outerwear, Bieber snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories in a deep maroon Mirror Palais cropped knit cardigan and matching mini-length skort, creating a minimalist, '90s style statement.
Bieber finished her outfit with Gucci's kitten-heeled pumps and Jackie 1961 shoulder bag, each crafted from glossy dark red leather. The "Ancora" hue, seen in the Italian label's spring 2024 collections, has become a brand hallmark under Sabato de Sarno's creative direction; it's also core to the aforementioned red color trend, which includes tomato, pepper, and cherry tones seen in lines by Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Valentino.
While embracing one of winter's top colors, Bieber's outfit also touched on the '90s minimalism, monochrome dressing, crop tops, and shoulder bag trends to create a look that was truly of the moment. It wasn't the model's only sharp outfit of the season, either. In January, she wore a black leather coat, gray cardigan, boxy jeans, and Miu Miu's penny-strapped kitten heels to take in a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game alongside friends Sarah Staudinger, Kendall Jenner, and Lauren Perez.
As the new year begins, so has Bieber's streak of nonchalantly put-together outfits. Below, discover pieces to create your own Bieber-inspired red outfit this season.
Mirror Palais
Dark red cropped knit cardigan.
Mirror Palais
Dark red knit skort miniskirt.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Everyone Has Been Sleeping on Megan Fox's Dramatic Super Bowl Weekend Outfits
"A mother."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Didn’t Want Queen Camilla "In the Same Room” When He Spoke To His Dad About His Cancer Diagnosis
According to Petronella Wyatt, a journalist and Camilla's friend, "Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
This Beyonce-Approved Fashion Brand Just Dropped an Entire Beauty Range
Dundas Beauty features five gender-neutral products.
By Samantha Holender
-
Emily Ratajkowski Will Always Return to the Tory Burch Runway
She made her fourth appearance for the label's 20th anniversary.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gisele Bündchen Reinvented Winter Power Dressing in an All-Leather Outfit
Winter power dressing at its finest.
By Aaron Royce
-
Zendaya Wore Two Revealing Sci-Fi Couture Looks in One Day
Including a style fresh off the Alaïa runway.
By Melony Forcier
-
Taylor Swift Wore About $10K-Worth of Custom Travis Kelce Accessories to the Super Bowl
Best believe her Super Bowl look was 'bejeweled'.
By Melony Forcier
-
Ashley Graham Supported a Rising Designer With Her First Outfit of Fashion Week
It's a name you need to know.
By Aaron Royce
-
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off New York Fashion Week With Puma Sneakers—and No Pants
She makes the divisive look work.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kendall Jenner Revived the Controversial Dress-Over-Pants Trend
But with a minimalist twist.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kaia Gerber Has the Most Opulent Take on Après-Ski Style
Starting with her shaggy faux fur coat.
By Melony Forcier