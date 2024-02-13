It's no secret that red is on a hot streak this winter. Pops of the color have been appearing throughout New York Fashion Week—Prabal Gurung, Retrofete, and Aknvas all included hues in their fall 2024 collections—and stars like Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kelly Rutherford have embraced the hue in full force. The latest to do so is none other than Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber poses on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of @haileybieber)

In between teasing Rhode Beauty launches and redefining statement outerwear, Bieber snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories in a deep maroon Mirror Palais cropped knit cardigan and matching mini-length skort , creating a minimalist, '90s style statement.

Bieber finished her outfit with Gucci's kitten-heeled pumps and Jackie 1961 shoulder bag, each crafted from glossy dark red leather. The "Ancora" hue, seen in the Italian label's spring 2024 collections, has become a brand hallmark under Sabato de Sarno's creative direction; it's also core to the aforementioned red color trend, which includes tomato, pepper, and cherry tones seen in lines by Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Valentino.

A model walks in the Gucci spring 2024 womenswear show, wearing "Ancora" red. (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

While embracing one of winter's top colors, Bieber's outfit also touched on the '90s minimalism, monochrome dressing, crop tops, and shoulder bag trends to create a look that was truly of the moment. It wasn't the model's only sharp outfit of the season, either. In January, she wore a black leather coat, gray cardigan, boxy jeans, and Miu Miu's penny-strapped kitten heels to take in a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game alongside friends Sarah Staudinger, Kendall Jenner, and Lauren Perez.

(L-R): Hailey Bieber, Sarah Staudinger, Kendall Jenner, and Lauren Perez attend a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game in January 2023. (Image credit: Kendall Jenner)

As the new year begins, so has Bieber's streak of nonchalantly put-together outfits. Below, discover pieces to create your own Bieber-inspired red outfit this season.