Hailey Bieber Wore the Definition of a Statement Coat to the Super Bowl

While the world appeared to be focused on the Super Bowl suite filled with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's family and friends—including the pop star herself and famous BFFs Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey—Hailey Bieber was serving football fans a fashion moment.



The model wore a dramatic knee-length, faux fur Saint Laurent coat with statement-making shoulder pads that only added to the casual, chic, over-sized ensemble.



Bieber paired the look with loose-fitting jeans, Jil Sander Red Slingbacks and Nu Bloom sunglasses. She wore her hair down, perfectly styled to frame her face, and minimal makeup.



The model has been known to turn to Saint Laurent for many of her fall, comfy-inspired looks, including the brand's oversized tote bag and black Saint Laurent sunglasses .

Hailey Bieber seen at Super Bowl 58 wearing a dramatic Saint Laurent coat and walking alongside her husband, Justin Bieber. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The model attended the nail-biting game on Sunday, Feb. 11 alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, and shared a suite with reality television star Khloe Kardashian and Canadian model Winnie Harlow.



Justin Bieber was rumored to be performing with Usher as one of the surprise appearances in the Super Bowl Half Time show, but instead remained in his seat as the hit-maker was preparing to take the stage.



According to TMZ, "Usher reached out to Bieber about performing" but Bieber is, as Elle reports, "preparing for the release of a new album and is focusing on new music."



At the end of February, 2023, Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour dates, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As every other Super Bowl, Sunday's big game was a star-studded event—and not just in the Swift-Kelce Super Bowl suite.



Some of Hollywood's A-listers who were in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Lady Gaga (who wore eye makeup that paid tribute to her own Super Bowl Half Time performance), and LeBron James... just to name a few.



Bieber clearly understood the assignment and brought her fashion A-game to Las Vegas, giving us a football fashion moment to talk about (once conversations about the "it" couple of the decade dies down, that is...).