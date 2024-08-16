Hailey Bieber Casts Her Style Vote for Kamala Harris in a Campaign Maternity T-Shirt
She's showing support for the Democratic nominee ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Hailey Bieber knows the power of her maternity fashion. Weeks after naked dressing in sheer butter yellow at her baby shower, the Rhode founder is back with a new look. In a recent mirror selfie, she shows support for Kamala Harris's presidential run with a trendy graphic T-shirt from the campaign.
On Thursday, August 15, Hailey Bieber snapped a quick pic from her closet to show off her outfit, as uploaded by Vogue. Her look included a navy blue tee adorned with the words "AMERICA IS AN IDEA" on the front, along with red and white stripes at the sleeves.
A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)
A photo posted by on
Not much can be seen from the waist and below, but it seems Bieber went the comfy route, completing her look with a pair of relaxed black pants. She also wore her brunette hair in a white claw clip and sported chunky gold hoop earrings, her signature "B" necklace, and a coral Rhode lip balm phone case.
Bieber's look comes in tandem with the re-emerging (and forever timeless) 2000s graphic tee trend, with stars like Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez using shirts as a canvas to make a literal statement. Gerber promoted her Library Science book club, while Jennifer Lopez used one as a self-reference to one of her hit songs.
Bieber's top is designed by Brother Vellies's Aurora James as part of an exclusive designer capsule supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 U.S. election in November.
Titled "Designers for Democracy," the collection features a wide range of hoodies, tees, and bags for Harris. According to Vogue, it was created in collaboration with more than a dozen American designers, including Vera Wang, Jonathan Cohen, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, and Prabal Gurung. All pieces are made in the U.S., and most are $50 or less.
A post shared by Aurora James 🦢 (@aurorajames)
A photo posted by on
"Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz are fighting for a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," Senior Harris-Walz Campaign Advisor Meaghan Burdick told Vogue. "The Designers for Democracy are a group of beloved American designers who believe in that vision and are working to get Harris and Walz to the White House."
James also talked about her contribution to the collection on Instagram, explaining the meaning behind the "AMERICA IS AN IDEA" top Bieber wore.
"America is a beautiful, strange and bountiful place. America is also an idea. And exactly whose idea she is, will be voted on up and down the ballot all across the country this November," James wrote. "For too long people that look like me were made to feel that we didn't belong here. But America belongs to all of us, equally. And we belong to her too. She is our home, she is our heart, she is our idea."
Kamala Harris's "Designers for Democracy" collection is now available to shop.
Shop Kamala Harris's "Designers for Democracy" Collection, Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
