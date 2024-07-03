Jennifer Lopez Sends a Message in a Slogan Crop Top and $6,300 Dior Basket Bag
It might be the new way to revenge dress.
No one is more aware of the power of a good white shirt and jeans outfit combo than Jennifer Lopez. And in her latest outing in New York City, the multi-hyphenate elevated the minimal, foolproof formula while sending a message. (And of course, carrying a covetable Dior bag.)
While running errands in Manhattan on Monday, July 1, the singer sported a tiny white crop top that cut off right under the bust and showed off her toned abs and a tad bit of underboob. But in true J.Lo fashion, this isn't just any regular white shirt. Upon closer look, she customized her top with the words "JLO BE MY MAMA" printed in bold black letters.
Lopez styled her top with a cozy bubblegum pink cardigan layered on top and slightly distressed Acne Studios baggy jeans, which fell low on her hips. These also happen to be the same bottoms she wore while apartment hunting-slash-brunching with Ben Affleck earlier in April.
She accessorized her look of the day with a fresh pair of white K-Swiss platform sneakers. She also wore black James Oro sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher large silver hoop earrings, and instead of her usual Hermès Birkin bag—a Lady Dior mini purse valued at $6,300 to complete.
This could be J.Lo's official endorsement of the 2000s graphic T-shirt revival—not that the trend ever truly left, that is. The aughties-inspired tee has become a subtle way for celebrities to make a statement in very few words. Think back to Zendaya's "I Told Ya" tee á la Challengers, Olivia Rodrigo's "Carrie Bradshaw AF" top for her GUTS world tour, or who can forget, Paris Hilton's iconic "Stop Being Poor" tank?
In this case, Lopez's "JLO BE MY MAMA" tee is self-referential, referring to her 2016 song "Ain't Your Mama." Her shirt nods to the song's chorus: "I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama / I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama."
This also isn't the first time J.Lo has spoken through her fashion, literally. In August 2023, she wore a custom Lingua Franca sweater embroidered with the phrase: "this is me…now," signaling to her then-upcoming This Is Me...Now film and ninth studio album of the same title.
J.Lo's street-style moment could be not only a cheeky response to the rumor mill surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck, but a possible return with a new project in the near future amidst it all. While other celebrities opt for Princess Diana's little black dress as the ultimate symbol of moving on, J.Lo hints that maybe her graphic tee is her LBD. Only Lopez knows what her message means, of course.
Ahead, channel Jennifer Lopez and shop similar white crop tops and low-rise jeans.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's White Crop Top and Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
