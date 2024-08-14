These days, Kaia Gerber isn't simply a model and actress. She's also a book club founder with slogan T-shirt merch to match. To promote the reading lists she's creating through her hot girl literacy platform Library Science, she was recently willing to wear her cozy, "I'm curling up with ACOTAR" pajama outfit outside for a daytime meeting.

Here's the thing: Kaia Gerber, Celine Pilates Princess and new client of stylist to Hollywood cool girls Molly Dickson, did not simply leave the house in her oversize graphic tees and sweatpants, even if they project the image of a bookish founder on their own. Instead, she put to good use the same style instincts that allow her to demonstrate how to wear black and navy together, or how to creatively dress up the white skirt trend.

It all started with the base to her slouchy Library Science tee and Alo Yoga sweatpants: a pair of It sneakers. Specifically, the retro runners by Onitsuka Tiger she's worn in multiple colors since at least 2022.

Kaia Gerber took her cozy, book club president style to relaxed heights on August 14, wearing her sweats outside with an It sneaker and new piercings. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant $118 at Alo Yoga

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneaker $130 at Farfetch

"Okay," you may be thinking. "The It sneakers are It, but are they really working hard enough to elevate sweatpants fit for an Emily Henry reading marathon on their own?" The answer is no, and Kaia Gerber knows this. So she threw a few more luxe accessories into the mix to juxtapose her PJs and her braided pigtails.

First, she slid on a pair of square-frame sunglasses—a typical celebrity move. Then, things got interesting with her other two accoutrements. She carried a taupe bag over one shoulder, playing off the cream tones of her T-shirt and pants. Gerber also stacked her ears with coordinating silver piercings, including a bejeweled huggie, a diamond stud, and thread-thin silver hoops.

Saint Laurent Small Le 5 À 7 Suede Hobo Bag $2,650 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Everyday Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings $39 at Nordstrom

Dorsey 14k White Gold Classic 4-Prong Round Cut, Lab Diamond Studs $865 at Dorsey

Between the color story and the obvious designer appeal, Kaia Gerber did for pajamas what Katie Holmes did for a rising fall denim trend: brought them into an everyday context with some clever neutrals mix-and-matching. Each of Gerber's pieces alone could have felt like slumber party material or fare for her next gym session. But the high-low mix of her loungewear, It sneakers, and designer bag were all perfectly balanced.

Held up with the rest of Kaia Gerber's recent personal style, it's little wonder the Bottoms actress made her easygoing outfit look so good. Before spending a week in Paris wearing mother-daughter matching looks with Cindy Crawford, Gerber lounged around New York City in a series of outfits promoting her book club and a fast casual clothing agenda. She and boyfriend Austin Butler hit up a Broadway show in late July, where she debuted curtain bangs alongside a Library Science tee. Days later, she took navy drawstring pants for a spin around SoHo alongside her beloved ballet flats.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this summer, Kaia Gerber promoted her book club and showed off her new curtain bangs in a slogan T-shirt and slip skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also tried a daytime-loungewear look in July, pairing a black tank top with navy lounge pants and ballet flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottom line: The next time life asks you to leave your reading nook, Kaia Gerber's outfits are a case to reconsider.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Daytime Pajamas Outfit