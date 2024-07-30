Hailey and Justin Bieber are never dressed for the same occasion—whether that's a Rhode Skin launch event or date night in the city. Apparently, the same goes for their baby shower.

Over the weekend, the Biebers hosted their baby shower in a dreamy garden strung with twinkle lights. The pair was dressed mostly in neutrals, but the similarities end there.

Ever the casual dresser, Justin wore a simple white tee and exaggerated baggy jeans. He accessorized with furry Louis Vuitton hotel slippers (a quirky styling trick he's famous for) and a neon green beanie. The look was more "skatepark" than "baby shower." Hailey's sheer buttercream gown styled by Dani Michelle, on the other hand, was plucked from one of fashion's most elite runways.

Just last month Jacquemus showed its “LA CASA” collection in Capri, Italy, featuring the exact design. It features a see-through skirt and an oversized ruffle at the neckline, both in contrasting shades of pastel yellow.

Butter yellow was dubbed summer 2024's hottest color trend after it made appearances in nearly every Spring/Summer collection. Celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez have also worn the creamy shade recently, in dress, matching set, and even manicure form. Coincidentally, it also makes for a great gender-neutral baby shower look.

After husband Justin Bieber's original post over the weekend, Mrs. Bieber shared several more shots from inside the party on Tuesday, July 30. The snaps revealed a fresh butter yellow nail polish manicure—one of the biggest summer nail trends this year—plus a vintage hair scarf tied around her head. "Some bits," she captioned the post, along with several butter-hued emojis.

Hailey Bieber wore a butter yellow naked dress by Jacquemus to her baby shower over the weekend. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Though Hailey Bieber is a trend-setter to be sure, she's also a creature of habit. She generally stays true to her signature "clean girl" style and loves to wear her favorite jewels on repeat. The most famous of which, is her diamond-encrusted bubble "B" necklace (for Bieber and for Baldwin). She reached for it, once again, for the special occasion.

The mom-to-be is also really into the chunky, '80s jewelry trend at the moment, favoring brands including MÉGA and Heaven Mayhem for her picks. This time around, she wore a ribbed square design by MÉGA in yellow gold and finished the look with a pair of ivory sunglasses.

Bieber accentuated her '80s jewelry with a butter yellow hair scarf. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's other recent looks have pushed the maternity style limits, from a black lace catsuit to a LBD with a bubble skirt. Parenthood sure hasn't changed these two—at least in the fashion department.