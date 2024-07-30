Hailey Bieber Brings Summer's Butter Yellow Trend to a Naked Dress for Her Baby Shower
It is gender-neutral, after all.
Hailey and Justin Bieber are never dressed for the same occasion—whether that's a Rhode Skin launch event or date night in the city. Apparently, the same goes for their baby shower.
Over the weekend, the Biebers hosted their baby shower in a dreamy garden strung with twinkle lights. The pair was dressed mostly in neutrals, but the similarities end there.
Ever the casual dresser, Justin wore a simple white tee and exaggerated baggy jeans. He accessorized with furry Louis Vuitton hotel slippers (a quirky styling trick he's famous for) and a neon green beanie. The look was more "skatepark" than "baby shower." Hailey's sheer buttercream gown styled by Dani Michelle, on the other hand, was plucked from one of fashion's most elite runways.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
Just last month Jacquemus showed its “LA CASA” collection in Capri, Italy, featuring the exact design. It features a see-through skirt and an oversized ruffle at the neckline, both in contrasting shades of pastel yellow.
Butter yellow was dubbed summer 2024's hottest color trend after it made appearances in nearly every Spring/Summer collection. Celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez have also worn the creamy shade recently, in dress, matching set, and even manicure form. Coincidentally, it also makes for a great gender-neutral baby shower look.
After husband Justin Bieber's original post over the weekend, Mrs. Bieber shared several more shots from inside the party on Tuesday, July 30. The snaps revealed a fresh butter yellow nail polish manicure—one of the biggest summer nail trends this year—plus a vintage hair scarf tied around her head. "Some bits," she captioned the post, along with several butter-hued emojis.
Though Hailey Bieber is a trend-setter to be sure, she's also a creature of habit. She generally stays true to her signature "clean girl" style and loves to wear her favorite jewels on repeat. The most famous of which, is her diamond-encrusted bubble "B" necklace (for Bieber and for Baldwin). She reached for it, once again, for the special occasion.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The mom-to-be is also really into the chunky, '80s jewelry trend at the moment, favoring brands including MÉGA and Heaven Mayhem for her picks. This time around, she wore a ribbed square design by MÉGA in yellow gold and finished the look with a pair of ivory sunglasses.
Hailey Bieber's other recent looks have pushed the maternity style limits, from a black lace catsuit to a LBD with a bubble skirt. Parenthood sure hasn't changed these two—at least in the fashion department.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
I've Perfected My Pre-Vacation Beauty Prep Routine
Here’s your step-by-step guide.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Prince Harry "Feels Guilty" Meghan Markle Gave Up Her "Carefree Life" and Dreams for Him
"She wishes she could just get her old life back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
I Tried the BIAB Manicure Trend—Now I'll Never Go Back
"Builder in a Bottle" is the latest trend sweeping the nail industry.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Taylor Russell Pairs a Classic Trench Coat With One of 2024's Reigning Sneaker Trends
Goodbye Adidas Sambas, hello Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Crystal-Covered Underwear to Meet Mariah Carey
Pop history in the making.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Pairs the Red Carpet Matching Set Trend With Under-$75 Heels
The actress wore a crisp White Valentino skirt and matching crop top.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts One of Fall 2024's Biggest Denim Trends to an Early Street Style Test
J.Lo is also a fan.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Flaunts the Naked Dress Trend in a Champagne Lace Midi
The actress's dress was barely there, but not in the way you might think.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Handles Business Wearing Her Favorite Denim Trend and a $20,000 Birkin Bag
New J.Lo, same jeans.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Stacks $166,000-Worth of Tiffany Necklaces Over Her Cut-Out Music Festival Dress
Forget the heart charms—these are hard core.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Pairs Her Tiny Halter Top With One of 2024's Biggest Shoe Trends
The actress loves a good ballet flat—and in different variations.
By India Roby Published