We associate a few sartorial things in this world with Hailey Bieber: oversized blazers, fitted baseball caps, and no pants. We've seen the Rhode founder not only embrace these silhouettes and trends, but she essentially lives in them, meaning we only go too long without seeing her in at least one of these styles. If you don't believe us, Bieber proved our theory to be true: While out late last night, she wore a thigh-hitting mini skirt. Underneath it? Nothing at all, not even a pair of fleece-lined tights in sight! Even more intriguing was that Bieber's pantless outfit featured a puffer coat, proving that the Rhode founder has no problem incorporating the bottoms-free trend into her winter wardrobe
Let's dive deeper into the look: Bieber stepped out for a late-night dinner in Santa Monica in a monochrome ensemble that fit right into her subtly experimental style file. She was photographed in a black crewneck sweater and a super teeny-tiny skirt (Bieber really loves a micro-mini, so much so she'll even wear them in the Colorado snow). On top, she donned a long black quilted jacket that offered at least some semblance of thermal protection. But aside from her puffer outerwear, you'd have no idea that this was an outfit worn in mid-January. (Oh, how we envy a West Coast winter!).
Bieber completed her monochrome moment with a leather tote bag, glossy loafer pumps, and dark shades. The sole pop of color contrast in her otherwise all-black look? Her trusty set of white ankle socks.
Now, we've seen our darling Hailey in this outfit pairing quite a few times. In December, she went full-on quiet-luxury, donning a gorgeous Khaite cardigan with MISBHV's leg-baring itty bitty pleated skirt while out shopping with Justine Skye, sporting the same (!) loafer-sock combo. That same month, she embodied the epitome of the late Princess Diana, reincarnating her beloved sporty-chic style with a crewneck and micro shorts, finished off with a baseball cap and a long coat. Guess her choice of footwear…white socks and Mary Jane flats!
There's only a couple of months left of winter, but that's still plenty of time for Hailey Bieber to throw out the seasonal dressing rulebook. She keeps us fed on the style front her way—and we greatly appreciate Bieber for that.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
