Hailey Bieber's New Pilates Princess Uniform Mixes a $3,200 Saint Laurent Bag With $150 Asics It-Sneakers

If someone said "give me athleisure chic, but make it edgy," then Hailey Bieber definitely understood the assignment.

On Friday, the model and Rhode founder was spotted leaving her pilates class in Beverly Hills wearing a look that fit right in the center of the not-so-common Venn diagram of "sporty and comfortable" and "still visibly high-fashion."

The outfit is absolutely in line with Bieber's typical weekend uniform, which tends to involve an oversize jacket with short shorts (two key pieces in this post-pilates look).

Hailey Bieber accessorized with a $3,200 Saint Laurent bag and $150 Asics It-Sneakers after a pilates class in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's (almost) all-black outfit included a fitted black crewneck and bike shorts workout set from Alo, according to Vogue, which she paired with an oversized black leather jacket, black sunglasses, and a black FILA baseball cap.

5" Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short - Black Visit Site

Fila F-Box Baseball Hat Visit Site

But the real stars of the look were its two priciest accessories: An envy-inducing $3,200 Saint Laurent Bag and a pair of $150 Asics.

Sac De Jour Small Top-Handle Bag in Leather Visit Site

The Asics, in particular, are a bit of a fashion flex at the moment—the shoes are hard to find, thanks in no small part to their celeb-favorite status (Kaia Gerber and Natalie Portman have also been spotted in them and Bieber herself has been seen wearing them quite a few times in the past).

While Bieber's exact pair of Asics are sold out, similar styles are still in-stock).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers Visit Site

Bieber's street style always has an effortless vibe, but don't let that fool you—the model and new mom always puts thought into what she wears. In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she admitted that she stresses about even the most low-key pieces in her wardrobe.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she said. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”