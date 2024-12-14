Hailey Bieber's New Pilates Princess Uniform Mixes a $3,200 Saint Laurent Bag With $150 Asics It-Sneakers
The look is very "give me athleisure chic, but make it edgy."
If someone said "give me athleisure chic, but make it edgy," then Hailey Bieber definitely understood the assignment.
On Friday, the model and Rhode founder was spotted leaving her pilates class in Beverly Hills wearing a look that fit right in the center of the not-so-common Venn diagram of "sporty and comfortable" and "still visibly high-fashion."
The outfit is absolutely in line with Bieber's typical weekend uniform, which tends to involve an oversize jacket with short shorts (two key pieces in this post-pilates look).
Bieber's (almost) all-black outfit included a fitted black crewneck and bike shorts workout set from Alo, according to Vogue, which she paired with an oversized black leather jacket, black sunglasses, and a black FILA baseball cap.
But the real stars of the look were its two priciest accessories: An envy-inducing $3,200 Saint Laurent Bag and a pair of $150 Asics.
The Asics, in particular, are a bit of a fashion flex at the moment—the shoes are hard to find, thanks in no small part to their celeb-favorite status (Kaia Gerber and Natalie Portman have also been spotted in them and Bieber herself has been seen wearing them quite a few times in the past).
While Bieber's exact pair of Asics are sold out, similar styles are still in-stock).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Bieber's street style always has an effortless vibe, but don't let that fool you—the model and new mom always puts thought into what she wears. In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she admitted that she stresses about even the most low-key pieces in her wardrobe.
“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she said. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Prince Andrew's Business Advisor Accused of Being a "Spy" and Banned From the U.K.
"We found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Allegedly Rejected Idea to Seat Prince Andrew "Behind a Pillar" at Her Christmas Carol Concert
"Although very much a family affair... there was no space for Uncle Andy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
32 Celebrities Who Got Their Start on Reality TV
Believe it or not.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Yeti Coat Trend Has a Chokehold on Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and It Girls Everywhere
Dressing like a mythical beast is so hot right now.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Spices Up Her Velvet Holiday Suit by Sneakily Taking Off Her Sweater
She even ditched a layer between events.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Supports Gigi Hadid's LA Store Opening With Coordinating Holiday Outfits
The pair supported one another at a big store opening.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Serves a Sexy Take on Classic Holiday Look in Her Red Mini Sweater Dress
Plus an equally opulent fur coat.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Transforms Winter 2024's Cozy Chocolate Brown Trend Into a Workwear Staple
The entrepreneur tried a trending color in her latest 'fit check.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Minimalist Shoulder Bags Are Under $250 in Fréja's Cyber Monday Sale
Celebrities can't resist this brand's minimalist vegan leather designs.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Postpartum Style Now Includes Lace Tops, Visible Bras, and Fur Coats
She's referencing one of her most memorable pregnancy photoshoots.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Celebrity Halloween Costume Photos Are Secretly the Season's Best Tradition
They're over-the-top for a reason.
By Hanna Lustig Published