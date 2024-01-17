Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Most Popular Sneaker of 2024

Kendall Jenner agrees: It’s time to put the Adidas Sambas to rest. Where most A-listers are still embracing the Adidas wave, Jenner’s latest casual ensemble is here to introduce the cult-favorite style that’s set to become the most popular shoe of 2024. Enter: The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneaker. It’s everything you’d want in a sneaker: Functional, easy to style, and interesting to look at. Plus, Jenner’s un-fussy styling of the shoe makes us all the more interested.

Sneakers are a no-brainer option when you need a shoe to get you to and from your destination, which is why Jenner opted for the pair while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. The model mogul traded her sheer beach gowns and Aspen furs for a more relaxed look—signaling that the return to Real Life Dressing after the holidays is in full swing. See also: her very cool courtside look with Hailey Bieber.

Jenner’s outfit confirms that the less-is-more approach is always a winner. She styled a pair of straight-leg blue jeans with a classic white T-shirt. Her high-waisted denim was more form-fitting, which is a style trend we’re paying close attention to as the year unfolds, considering Bieber wore a similar pair yesterday. Jenner layered on a brown oversized jacket, wore it un-done, and added the accessories of someone busy running errands: Unfussy black sunglasses, a large leather tote bag (hers hails from The Row), and a baseball hat. It was the perfect canvas for the Onitsuka sneakers, which added to the outfit’s on-the-go energy.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you haven’t heard of the Onitsuka Tiger sneaker, we can’t blame you. The up-and-coming silhouette isn’t sold in traditional retailers and its most popular styles are hard to source (but we’ve included in-stock styles to shop below!) Although the brand has been around for a long time (It was founded in 1949) it merged with Asics in 1977. In 2002, Asics re-released the sneaker, and it’s been around ever since.

Jenner isn’t the only A-lister who has donned the sneaker lately. Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid have both styled the slender shoe. While they look similar to the Samba with a close-to-the-foot silhouette—a major sneaker trend from 2023 that is carrying over into 2024—they differ by way of their slightly brighter color palette: they come in a myriad of combinations like a black and yellow colorway that Hadid loves or a metallic pair that is ultra-trendy now. Jenner’s cream and black pair are our favorite for their simplicity—you can’t go wrong with a white sneaker.

We can always count on Jenner to make a seemingly boring outfit interesting. Has she swapped her Adidas Sambas out for good? Only time will tell, but we're seated for Onitsuka Tiger's well-deserved comeback.