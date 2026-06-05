Hermès is not the first house that comes to mind when you think of romance. The French luxury brand built its reputation on fine leathers, equestrian codes, and the kind of lore that has made the Birkin and Kelly bags two of the most coveted objects in fashion. But at its Resort 2027 Chapter Two presentation in Los Angeles, creative director Nadège Vanhée found a softer side.

Lately, L.A. has become fashion’s favorite place to test a new idea. At Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, that meant introducing a different resort register for the house. Hermès approached the city differently. Vanhée wasn’t staging a dramatic reset; she was working in a softer key, letting the house codes feel more fluid, feminine, and freer than usual.

That shift felt especially clear after Hermès' Paris show, where leather, utility, and downtown cool took center stage. In Los Angeles, those codes still appeared, but they had a gentler touch. Ruffle-hemmed pantsuits, ruched butter-yellow satin dresses, fluid, velvet capelet gowns, ballet-inspired silhouettes, and couture-level boning brought movement and femininity to the runway, without sacrificing the precision Hermès is known for.

The styling made the point even clearer. Tall riding boots grounded flowing dresses. Structured leather bags played against romantic silhouettes. Oversized totes appeared with eveningwear, making the case that the most luxurious accessories are often the ones you'll actually wear.

The result wasn’t a radical reset, but a reminder that strength and softness aren’t mutually exclusive. Below, the styling details that made Hermès’ gentler focus feel so convincing.

Treat Tomato Red and Butter Yellow Like Neutrals

At Hermès Resort 2027, tomato red and butter yellow did the heavy lifting.

Tomato red and butter yellow have spent the last few seasons being labeled "trends." Hermès suggested otherwise.

Both colors appeared repeatedly, showing up on dresses, tailoring, outerwear, and boots. Rather than acting as accent shades, they carried entire looks.

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If black, camel, and navy are your usual uniform, consider this a reminder that color can be just as versatile. Here, tomato red and butter yellow aren't statement shades anymore—they're essentials.

Match Your Boots to Your Outfit

Hermès Resort 2027 showed how powerful a one-color line can be, especially when it continues all the way down to the boots.

For years, conventional styling wisdom suggested your shoes should break up an outfit. Hermès disagrees. One of the smartest styling tricks on the Resort 2027 runway was pairing boots in the same shade as dresses, coats, and tailoring. The effect was subtle but impactful: silhouettes appeared longer, colors looked richer, and even the most feminine pieces retained their structure. If you're looking for one takeaway to steal from the Hermès runway, make it this one. The easiest way to elevate a dress isn't adding another accessory—it's matching your boots to it.

Carry the Biggest Bag in the Room

The collection paired fluid evening pieces with oversized leather carryalls, making formal dressing feel more relaxed.

For years, eveningwear came with an unspoken rule: The dress gets all the attention, and the bag stays small.

But at Hermès, fluid velvet gowns, sweeping dresses, and sharply tailored outerwear were paired with oversized leather carryalls that looked capable of holding far more than a lipstick and a phone.

If tiny evening bags have started to feel a little predictable, consider this your permission slip to go bigger. According to the house, the chicest bag at a party might just be the one that can actually carry the things you really need.

Embrace Monochromatic Dressing

Rather than relying on contrast, Hermès let color carry the entire look.

The easiest way to make an outfit feel bold is to fully commit to the color palette.

Vanhée sent out seafoam dresses with matching boots, tomato-red tailoring with coordinating shoes, and butter-yellow coats that continued all the way to the floor. Nothing felt over-styled or overly perfect. The slight shifts in texture—leather, satin, velvet, wool—kept each look from feeling flat.

It’s a simple trick, but it works. Pick one color, stay in that world, and let the shape and fabric do the rest.

Make Formalwear Feel Less Precious

Scarves, belts, and leather layers gave Hermès’ formal looks a little friction.

Hermès’ evening looks didn’t feel overly dressed up—by design. A velvet gown was styled with a colorful silk scarf tied close to the neck. A sheer black look was finished with a slim belt and chain detail. A fluid cream dress was layered under a leather jacket, then cinched at the waist with a belt and scarf. These weren’t traditional eveningwear codes, but they did make the clothes feel more lived-in instead of red-carpet-perfect.