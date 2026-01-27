Victoria Beckham hasn't attended a single Haute Couture Week show so far, but the red carpet outside her Parisian hotel is every bit a makeshift runway. On January 27, she traded yesterday's $72,500 Hermès Kelly for one of her many Birkin bags—and husband David Beckham shared the styling memo.

Fresh off the heels of her French Ministry of Culture award ceremony, the recipient returned to the Paris street style scene dressed in businesswear and a Birkin. A plunging, henley-inspired long-sleeve served as her base layer, before she stacked an oversize blazer on top. Its ultra-padded shoulders and elongated lapels confirmed she sourced her eponymous label's Fall 2025 collection to suit up.

Belted, wide-leg trousers were a perfect shade match to her suit jacket. Posh Spice accessorized with classic Beckham-core pieces, including pointy heels, paparazzi-blocking aviator sunglasses, and a rare Birkin bag.

Victoria Beckham turned her hotel's exit into a runway, dressed in a VB suit and a Hermès Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From her expansive Hermès Birkin bag collection, Beckham selected an exotic, Porosus crocodile 35. She secured the red-ish, purple Bordeaux Birkin back in 2010, giving its shiny croc exterior and palladium hardware a lived-in look over the years.

It hasn't been publicly spotted on Beckham's shoulder in quite some time. But with rich red bags on the rise, 2026 was the moment to pull the Bordeaux Birkin out of retirement. Valentino, Magda Butrym, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Dior, Stella McCartney, and more declared it a trending Spring 2026 handbag shade.

Zoom in to appreciate the Birkin's croc exterior in full. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mrs. Beckham's version wasn't the only Birkin photographed during her pap walk. David Beckham exited the hotel first, wearing a green sweater, black trousers, stark white sneakers, and Hermès's inaugural, circa-1892 tote. Tan leather flaps and matching purse feet bookended the Hermès Haut à Courroies Birkin 40's ivory canvas center. It was twice the size of his wife's Birkin, and yet, a quarter of the price at $22,483 on eBay.

Perhaps inspired by Victoria, David let his bag's palladium hardware dangle unlatched. Knowing the Beckhams, they caught wind of the pickpocket-friendly trend started by Loewe, Chanel, and Fendi's single-strap Spring 2026 bags.

David matched Victoria's energy in a statement Hermès Birkin of his own. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity couples who carry Hermès Birkin bags together, stay together. For their next paparazzi walk, might I suggest matching croc Kellys for the entire family?

