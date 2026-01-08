Margot Robbie Wears Her Hermès Birkin Bag With an On-Sale Matching Set
Nothing like a Birkin to dress up even the most casual of looks.
Margot Robbie seems to have joined an elite Hollywood club of stylish women who wear their Hermès Birkin bags with super casual separates.
On January 7, the Australian actor was photographed in Los Angeles, debuting what appears to be a new addition to her handbag collection. Robbie hasn't been photographed with a Birkin before, so it's unclear whether she's had this five-figure top-handle bag in her closet or if its a recent acquisition (and whether it's vintage or fresh from the box). Still, the Oscar nominee's Hermès Birkin 35 looked lovingly worn in—just as Jane Birkin intended.
The bag elevated Robbie's on-sale matching set from Petar Petrov. She paired the brand's button-down Heat Wave Shirt with the corresponding trousers in beige with chocolate brown pinstripes, which have a loose, relaxed pajama vibe. The once-$1,250 pants (now $750) hung so low, they almost hid her Bottega Veneta Tex Mule Pumps from view. (Though these have been Robbie's signature daytime shoes since Nov. 2023, they looked good as new.)
Robbie's Birkin wasn't alone in the accessory department: Oversize, square-shaped sunglasses from Akila leaned into her outfit's stealth-wealth energy. Contrary to the silver hardware atop her Birkin, Robbie chose hoop earrings, mismatched rings, and a herringbone necklace all in yellow gold.
Fellow A-lister Jennifer Lawrence has also recently been spotted with a coveted Hermès bag. In late 2025, she dressed down her Kelly Monaco with Salomon sneakers, oversize outerwear, and La Ligne jeans.
Robbie's Birkin fit seamlessly with her easy off-duty wardrobe. Who knows? Maybe we'll see Barbie get another as the year goes on.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.