Three seasons into her WNBA career, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is confident in her tunnel walk styling philosophy.

"When I’m in the tunnel, I’m usually trying to look polished while feeling composed," she tells Marie Claire. "I want the look to feel intentional but easy, with maybe a hint of just enough glam to give me a sense of strength and presence. Usually that also means: abs out."

Her signature styling play has taken forms from cropped Monse suits to matching Hermès sets on game days. As of June 4's Hermès Resort 2027 show in Los Angeles, she's now bringing it to one of the fashion industry's most elite front rows.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

Between the photographers, the megawatt guest list, and the expectation to turn out a major 'fit, "Going to a Hermès show is actually a lot like the tunnel experience," Brink says. "So I do want to bring that same energy, keep myself in the zone."

Luckily, she didn't have to look far beyond her current season's wardrobing roster to find an Hermès outfit that spoke to her personal style. "My first tunnel look this season was from Hermès, this incredible matching jacket and skirt look," she says, "so it feels full circle to watch the show [.]"

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

Brink teamed up with stylist Shiona Turini, who's worked with everyone from rising Broadway stars to Beyoncé, on selecting an outfit that blended Hermès' heritage with Brink's affinity for all things cropped and confident. They landed on a suede two piece, featuring a cropped bralette and middle-slit pencil skirt. A belt resembling the closure on a Birkin bag wrapped around Brink's bare torso, Carrie Bradshaw-style.

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

"What I love most is how the textures and proportions work together, so they’re in harmony without being loud," Brink says. "It's a look that feels very true to Hermès: refined, modern, and luxurious."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pair only doubled down on Brink's signatures when it came time to layer on the accessories. "I’m 6’4” but I’ll never say no to a heel, so bring on the Loubs!" she says. "We also chose a bag"—a mini Kelly, for inquiring minds—"and sunglasses that could add very subtle pops of color without detracting from the earth tones."

Brink's sunglasses weren't just a continuation of her minimalist color palette. The Emmanuelle Khan x Tracee Ellis Ross shades are also a form of fashion good luck charm when she's playing. "They always bring just the right of amount of edge and personality to my tunnel fits, so I wanted to wear them tonight at Hermès as well."

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

The final look reads one-hundred percent "Cameron," but it's the result of some serious teamwork. "Shiona and I share a common language—we’re both all in on crop tops—so the process is always pretty fun and collaborative," Brink says. "We started out by thinking about what we might want to evolve or change for this moment and felt like we wanted to explore a more sophisticated, understated vibe."

While Brink has her reasons for committing to the "abs out" template, she's finding new ways to explore her style beyond her home court. "One of the perks of working with Shiona has been that my perspective on fashion has really broadened," Brink adds.

(Image credit: Photos Courtesy of Cam Brink)

Get ready for another front-row layup by the time Fashion Month officially rolls around: This Hermès fashion show won't be her last.

Photographer Cam Brink | Stylist Shiona Turini