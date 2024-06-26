Beyoncé Takes Over the Hamptons in a Little White Dress—and It's on Sale
The star looked like a sailor siren on the back of a yacht.
After weeks of Western outfits inspired by Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is in her retro oceanside era.
The superstar singer wore a little white dress by Charo Ruiz and coordinating paisley headscarf in the Hamptons, in photos she shared on Instagram today. Scalloped trims outline and stripe down the fit-and-flare mini, with a corset-style bodice, peek-a-boo cutout, and floaty skirt. For anyone else looking for a vintage-inspired white sundress, Beyoncé's is currently 30 percent off a Net-a-Porter.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Bey's headscarf tied under her chin, her blonde Shirley Temple tendrils peeking out, her bright white cat-eye sunglasses, her bold red over-lined lip, and her subtly rouged cheeks completed the vintage look. Her "beach bag" looked like an enlarged version of her hair accessory, an oversized red bandana purse.
The legendary singer is in her Americana era, coming off the release of her country-pop pivot album Cowboy Carter, and her personal style is following suit. But after amassing an impressive collection of ten-gallon hats and rocking Canadian tuxedos, bolo ties with three-piece Western suits, fringed jackets, and studded leather chaps, Beyoncé seems to be embracing a more romantic approach.
Earlier this month, she worked the boho angle in a form-fitting Roberto Cavalli suede coatdress from 2002, embellished with floral cutouts and cinched at the waist with a thin leather tie-belt. Bey paired the top with high-rise denim hot shorts, suede wedge boots, and a cream-colored cowboy hat.
Yesterday's outfit fits into her current style progression toward more feminine silhouettes. Another recent look centered around a black ruched, slinky, skin-baring custom Lapointe gown, black gloves, and a black cowboy hat. One of her latest photoshoots featured a custom pink-and-red pin-up-inspired latex bodysuit, baby pink Louboutin stiletto heels, and big Dolly Parton-esque hair.
Beyoncé is also seemingly in line with trend the Internet has dubbed a "yoo-hoo, boys" summer. This past week, at Vogue World in Paris, Sabrina Carpenter in a nautical pin-up, '40s-inspired Jacquemus outfit—a candy cane-striped bustier one-piece bodysuit and matching cover-up skirt and headscarf. The outfit screamed Betty Boop slash sailor siren. In other words, "Yoo-hoo, boys!"
This “Yoo-hoo boys!” ass outfit pic.twitter.com/UplGPM4ePBJune 23, 2024
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
