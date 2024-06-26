Beyoncé Takes Over the Hamptons in a Little White Dress—and It's on Sale

Beyonce on a yacht in the hamptons wearing a white sundress and a bandana tied around her hair
(Image credit: @beyonce)
After weeks of Western outfits inspired by Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is in her retro oceanside era.

The superstar singer wore a little white dress by Charo Ruiz and coordinating paisley headscarf in the Hamptons, in photos she shared on Instagram today. Scalloped trims outline and stripe down the fit-and-flare mini, with a corset-style bodice, peek-a-boo cutout, and floaty skirt. For anyone else looking for a vintage-inspired white sundress, Beyoncé's is currently 30 percent off a Net-a-Porter.

Limmey Scalloped Cutout Cotton-Blend Lace Mini Dress
Charo Ruiz Limmey Scalloped Cutout Cotton-Blend Lace Mini Dress

Bey's headscarf tied under her chin, her blonde Shirley Temple tendrils peeking out, her bright white cat-eye sunglasses, her bold red over-lined lip, and her subtly rouged cheeks completed the vintage look. Her "beach bag" looked like an enlarged version of her hair accessory, an oversized red bandana purse.

beyonce wearing a white bandana white sundress and white sunglasses

Beyoncé posed with husband Jay Z in her white vintage-inspired look before hopping on a yacht.

(Image credit: @beyonce)

Soophen Paisley One Dozen Cowboy Bandanas (white 22 X 22 In, 12-Pack)
Soophen Paisley One Dozen Cowboy Bandanas (white 22 X 22 In, 12-Pack)

Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Ph4199u Universal Fit Cat Eye Sunglasses, Shiny White/dark Grey, 54 Mm
Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Ph4199u Universal Fit Cat Eye Sunglasses

The legendary singer is in her Americana era, coming off the release of her country-pop pivot album Cowboy Carter, and her personal style is following suit. But after amassing an impressive collection of ten-gallon hats and rocking Canadian tuxedos, bolo ties with three-piece Western suits, fringed jackets, and studded leather chaps, Beyoncé seems to be embracing a more romantic approach.

Earlier this month, she worked the boho angle in a form-fitting Roberto Cavalli suede coatdress from 2002, embellished with floral cutouts and cinched at the waist with a thin leather tie-belt. Bey paired the top with high-rise denim hot shorts, suede wedge boots, and a cream-colored cowboy hat.

Beyonce wearing a vintage roberto cavalli coat and affordable jewelry in front of a photo of mountains

Beyoncé has recently leaned into more Western codes, as with this vintage Roberto Cavalli coat dress.

(Image credit: Beyonce.com)

Yesterday's outfit fits into her current style progression toward more feminine silhouettes. Another recent look centered around a black ruched, slinky, skin-baring custom Lapointe gown, black gloves, and a black cowboy hat. One of her latest photoshoots featured a custom pink-and-red pin-up-inspired latex bodysuit, baby pink Louboutin stiletto heels, and big Dolly Parton-esque hair.

Beyoncé is also seemingly in line with trend the Internet has dubbed a "yoo-hoo, boys" summer. This past week, at Vogue World in Paris, Sabrina Carpenter in a nautical pin-up, '40s-inspired Jacquemus outfit—a candy cane-striped bustier one-piece bodysuit and matching cover-up skirt and headscarf. The outfit screamed Betty Boop slash sailor siren. In other words, "Yoo-hoo, boys!"

