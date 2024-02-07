Emily Ratajkowski Isn't Gatekeeping Her Perfect Red Lip

From her bestselling memoir, My Body, to her constant street style appearances and consistently growing social media follower base, the world can't seem to get enough of Emily Ratajkowski—and she's always willing to share more with her followers. The latest aspect of Ratajkowski's life to enter the mainstream? The best red lipstick in her beauty arsenal.

After announcing her partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics last month, the Gone Girl actress is sharing yet another amazing lip setup from the label. This time, it's a perfect-for-Valentine's Day look that could put any other glossy red to shame.

The model posed with Colombo, her dog and street style sidekick, in an Instagram post by Hourglass Cosmetics on Wednesday, February 7. The focus goes straight to her dramatic red lip, where Ratajkowski's look combined two products for one optimal shade.

"Zero animals harmed. One perfect red. Hourglass is proudly cruelty-free and committed to supporting animal welfare in beauty and beyond," wrote the brand. It shared that Ratajkowski's lip combo for the photos includes the new Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick in "Red 0," topped with Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in "Thrill." The brand is donating five percent of the profits from all Unlocked products to the Nonhuman Rights Project’s mission to unlock the cages of wild animals in captivity, hence the caption and Colombo's cameo.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a rosy terracotta lip combo for her first Hourglass Cosmetics promo shoot. (Image credit: Hourglass Cosmetics)

When Ratajkowski's Hourglass campaign first premiered, she had another color on her mind: a rosy terracotta that she got by combining Glossy Balm in the deep mauve "Haze" with Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner in "Uncover."

"My lips alternate, but I do love a good lip liner moment," the model recently told Marie Claire while discussing her beauty routine. Whatever combo she's into, Ratajkowski is the blueprint for precisely shaded lips. Since she's sharing exactly which products she recommends, her followers can layer just like her. Shop Ratajkowski's red lip favorites below.