Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo have become an iconic NYC pair who have drawn the interest of, it seems, every photographer in Manhattan. As cameras document their every hand-holding, outdoor dining interactions, we're also given a glimpse into the couple's style and it appears they're already (unintentionally) matching.

The two stepped out in coordinating blue ensembles yesterday. Vitolo wore a navy coat (Holmes has one too) over a mock turtleneck sweater and blue jeans, and he carried a blue tote. Meanwhile, his GF also wrapped herself up in a light blue outerwear, complete with a darker color blue handbag and blue jeans. New Yorkers know a good pair of sneakers is essential for walking all around the city and it seems Holmes, who has lived in the Big Apple forever, has the memo down. Spotted on her feet where the sought-after New Balance x STAUD 327 sneakers. (Holmes managed to snag a pair before they sold out within minutes.) The '70s-inspired suede and leather kicks are from NB x Staud's fall/winter 2020 collection and feature a Bordeaux color leather N logo with contrast stitching.

Shop similar sneakers, below:

If you find yourself staring at these sneakers and wishing the 327 style was still available, not to worry. Staud and New Balance will be restocking the design in November! Add yourself to the notification list (I already did) and once these babies are back on the market, get ready to pounce with your credit card.

