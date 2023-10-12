J.Crew's Latest Designer Collaboration Is Peak Fall Luxury

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As longtime fans of J.Crew here at MC, we're invested in just about everything the brand does. When they launched a collection of vintage denim, we stocked up. When they dropped their fall new releases, we shopped. And whenever they throw a sale, we're immediately browsing. So when I came across J.Crew's new designer collaboration (filled with trendy fall pieces and seasonal essentials, mind you) my heart soared.
The OG mall brand just released a limited-edition capsule collection with Brooklyn-based designer Mari Giudicelli and it's basically everything I could ever want for fall. Inspired by several J.Crew fall catalogs from the '90s, Giudicelli teamed up with the brand to design pieces you can wear now and keep for a lifetime. "The pieces in the collection are made to look better with time, as they go through life with you," she says.
The collection includes luxurious pieces made out of the finest natural materials so that you can turn to them year after year. Think classic wool trousers, cozy cashmere knitwear, and Italian leather accessories. The real standout of the collection for me, however, is the leather jacket. It's made of heavyweight leather, has that perfectly lived-in look that we all want in a leather jacket, and it's in the dreamiest shade of chocolate brown ever. Throw it over your favorite pair of jeans and you're guaranteed to be the coolest girl in the room.
See the collection in action on J.Crew's Creative Director and Head of Design, Olympia Gayot, below, then shop our favorite pieces before they inevitably sell out.
Shop the Mari Giudicelli X J.Crew Collection
