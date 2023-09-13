J.Crew's September Collection is Full of Cold-Weather Essentials

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now that we’re well and truly into fall—even if the weather doesn’t feel like it—I can finally dig into the new J.Crew September collection. The collection is nothing short of a how-to guide on all of fall 2023’s biggest fashion trends, and I scoured every single page to find the very best items for you to shop right now—before they sell out.

If you’re a J.Crew devotee like much of the team at Marie Claire, you will have already perused our guide to the best pieces from their much-adored August Collection . It was full of end-of-summer pieces, but this brand-new September collection is here at the perfect time. It’s designed to help you transition from sticky summer weather into breezy ensembles that are ready for some layering courtesy of oh-so-cool pieces like cropped jackets and trending colors like red.

The collection also includes a selection of fundamental wardrobe essentials like cashmere sweaters right alongside the types of pieces that could probably use updating before the new season ahead, like ankle boots or loafers . I have my eye on a laminated trench coat from the collection because it’s the modern version of a similar coat my mom has worn for years. Plus, there’s a leather jacket in this collection that’s more tailored than some of the other more traditional moto jackets of seasons past.

Whatever type of piece you’re shopping for right now, J.Crew’s fall collection has it in stock. Case in point: I scrolled through over 500 items to find the ones that I think you’ll get the most wear out of this season. And to prove my point, keep scrolling to shop a few of my personal favorites.

Collection Trench Coat in Laminated Linen Blend $450 at J.Crew This is the trench coat that I was talking about—J.Crew had a similar version from an earlier collection that came in Kelly green, but this cream-colored version is here to lighten up the slew of all-black outfits I’m sure to be wearing this season. This one comes with a hood and has a slightly longer length than other options from the brand. Plus, it’s made from a linen blend that’s lightweight and soft to wear, so you get a high-impact shine without risking your ease of wear.

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $158 at J.Crew Cashmere sweaters are foundational in any fall wardrobe. This v-neck option comes in six colors ranging from a neutral cream to a bright pink. It has a relaxed look perfect for layering over top of a tee or a lacy bralette depending on your preferred look. The site also notes that it runs slightly on the larger side, too, but reviewers love it for its slouchy, comfortable feel. “Love this sweater,” wrote one glowing reviewer. “Extremely high quality at a very good price.” — What more is there to say?

Stevie Ankle Boots $268 at J.Crew There are few things I love more than a classic pair of ankle boots, especially now that I’m (trying) to put down my sneaker obsession. This pair from J.Crew comes in neutral colors, has a low heel that measures just 15mm, and comes in two fabrications: classic leather and a festive calf hair version, shown here. It’s hard to find a really great pair of boots under $300, but these comfortable ones are an easy win to have in your wardrobe.

Louisa Lady Jacket in Plaid English Wool $328 at J.Crew The fashion world cannot get enough of J.Crew’s Lady Jackets. They come in denim, leather (keep scrolling for more on that), and this checked English Wool fabrication and have proven to be a staple of the modern fall wardrobe. It measures 19 inches in length in the body and is designed to sit comfortably above your hip bone, making it the ideal piece to layer with a longer button-down shirt or a pair of high-rise jeans if you’re against showing a sliver of stomach.

Ruffleneck Merino Wool-Blend Sweater $118 at J.Crew The key to making my fall wardrobe work is layers, and lots of them. This ever-so-slightly sparkly Merino blend sweater from the new fall drop is one piece that I have my eye on. It comes in four colors like baby pink and white, and is just different enough from the rest of my basic turtleneck sweaters to warrant picking up before the cold weather kicks in. You can shop it in sizes XXXS through 3X now, with or without the sparkly thread.

Leighton Blazer-Jacket in Italian Boiled Wool $298 at J.Crew All hail the perfect fall blazer. This Italian boiled wool one is great for when it’s too cold to go without a proper jacket but too warm for a full-on puffer coat. It comes in two colors—a black version and a bright Kelly green—so you can treat it as either a wear-everywhere staple or as a statement piece. Reviewers note that it runs slightly large, making ideal for layering, and they note that the wool fabrication is soft rather than itchy.

Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Metallic Leather $228 at J.Crew We’re on the precipice of a “flat shoe girl fall,” so it’s time to stock up on loafers. This pair from J.Crew also falls into another trend for the season ahead, silver shoes. However, they’re also available in four other colors like navy blue and black. Reviewers note that they run a half-size large but that they’re supremely comfortable. The lugged sole is made for durability and long-term wear so you can love them for many seasons to come.

Cashmere V-Neck Sweater-Vest $98 at J.Crew Another favorite of mine lately? Sweater vests. They’re the most versatile piece I own currently because I can layer them over a tee or tank on warmer days and then over the top of turtlenecks when the weather cools down. This cashmere one comes in one of fall’s trendiest colors (cherry red) as well as shades like Kelly green, tan, and sky blue. Super soft and over-so-slightly cropped, you can wear it in your true size or go up a few for a baggier look that won’t overwhelm your frame. Shop it now in sizes XXXS through 3X.

Collection Slouchy-Straight Jean in Silver $178 at J.Crew Silver is also trending for the fall, both when it comes to our jewelry and our ready-to-wear. This pair of silver jeans is available to shop in sizes 23 through 31 and comes in three lengths—tall, petite, and classic. They have a mid-rise and a retro ‘80s feel. You can shop the same pair in other colors like a mid-wash blue, a washed black, and a baby pink for a slightly lower price of $148.

J.Crew Collection Jodie Leather Lady Jacket $598 at J.Crew Now you can shop J.Crew’s Lady Jacket in this leather fabrication for the new season, too. It’s a more fitted version of other motorcycle-inspired leather jackets on the market and comes adorned with a sleek zipper and flat pockets that won’t add bulk. The mock-necked collarless design evokes a mod sensibility similar to that of a sporty racing jacket. It also features ribbing at the back for more shape while the front stays smooth.

Collection Fringe-Trim Sheath Dress in Sequin $268 at J.Crew Holiday parties will come up faster than you think, so it’s time to pick up a sequined party dress before they all sell out. This fringed version is so fun and can be worn to both an office party or the event that your best friend is hosting. The flapper-inspired fringe is so fun, while the high neckline keeps it appropriate for a variety of events. Better yet, the white sequined version is currently on sale for $214 down from $268.

Anya Mary Jane Flats in Sequin $248 at J.Crew Mary-janes are everywhere right now, from the streets to the runways at New York Fashion Week. This pair of sequined flats is great for teaming with basics like black trousers or sweaters or with a midi skirt for a party. They also come in cheetah print, black patent leather, and gold—and the former two colors are on sale right now for less than $120.

Villa Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth $385 at J.Crew I hate to break it to you, but coat season will be here before you know it. This wool cocoon coat from J.Crew comes in four colors ranging from this white shade to a vibrant robin’s-egg blue, so you can feel good about wearing it for three or four months straight. It’s also available in three size ranges and is top-rated for its comfortability. Reviewers saw that it has an oversized fit that’s perfect for layering over your many layers this winter season.

Collection Square-Toe Boots in Leather $298 at J.Crew The square-toe silhouette is back after a brief, pointed hiatus, and my feet couldn’t be happier. This pair of black boots comes a little higher up the leg than your typical ankle boot, making it the perfect option to layer underneath your favorite midi skirts and cropped pants—there won’t be a bit of leg in sight. The chunky heel also measures just 40mm, so you can wear them day or night, and for hours on end without feeling an ounce of pain.