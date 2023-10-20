When I think of November, warm, cozy nights immediately emerge. As the weather gradually grows colder and winter begins to rear its head, we take out our blankets and quilts and switch our summer dresses out for warmer, thicker options. This means sweaters, jackets, boots, vests, and more. And when it comes to shopping for these wardrobe staples, it's best to opt for premium fabrics like wool, cashmere, and cotton, which look better, feel better, and are made to last for ages.

If you need these essentials, you're in luck: J.Crew just dropped their November collection, which features dozens of late-fall and winter styles designed to transcend sweater trends, keep you warm, and last year after year. Below are some of the best picks from the collection. All channel the brand's elevated, luxurious energy without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.

J.Crew Relaxed V-Neck Pullover Sweater $118 at J.Crew I own a sweater like this and positively live in it all fall and winter. It's comfortable, warm, chic, and can be paired with anything from jeans to slacks to a skirt.

J.Crew Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater in Brushed Yarn $148 at J.Crew The Fair Isle sweater is a quintessential fall/winter fashion item, perfect for a cozy look. This cardigan taps into the traditional style with muted neutral colors matching almost anything.

J.Crew Odette Sweater Lady Jacket with Jewel Buttons $198 at J.Crew This sweater is meant to be a cross between a jacket and a cardigan—perfect for those cool late-fall days when you're unsure how to dress for the weather.

J.Crew Vintage Rib Lady Jacket $80 at J.Crew With its gold buttons and thin stripes, this lightweight cotton jacket screams elegance. The breezy styles of the 1970s inspire it and even feature a comfortable and chic vintaged rib.

J.Crew Collection Tuxedo Maxi Skirt in Wool $298 at J.Crew I love the sleek cut of this cream-colored wool maxi skirt. It's perfect for wearing to work, and with its cheeky middle-slit, it can easily transition to an evening on the town. Pair it with a form-fitting body suit or with a chunky sweater.

J.Crew Blazer-Jacket in Italian Double-Cloth Wool Blend $378 at J.Crew Tap into your inner New-England-prep-school-pupil with this tailored double-cloth wool blazer. It's a stylish, almost nautical shade of navy blue and features plentiful gold buttons that make it anything but basic.

J.Crew Crystal Lariat Necklace $70 at J.Crew A little bling never hurt anyone–and this lariat necklace, in particular, looks incredible with a button-down or v-neck top.

J.Crew Jeweled Loafers in Spazzolato Leather $228 at J.Crew Much like a quality pair of leather boots, loafers are quintessential fall shoes that look excellent with everything from jeans to dresses. This pair features fun, shiny crystal embellishments that lend a hint of glam to even the most neutral outfits.

J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater in Stripe $258 at J.Crew Looking for a nautical look that works even in cold weather? This sweater brings all the Nantucket vibes and all of the warmth.

J.Crew Maisie Double-Strap Heels in Italian Spazzolato Leather $268 at J.Crew These strappy heels are an elevated, mature take on the Mary Janes of yore. They come in red and black and have a chunky enough heel to make walking in them a breeze.

J.Crew Cinched-Waist Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft $268 at J.Crew Love the warmth of a puffer jacket but hate the clunky silhouette? In that case, check out this puffer vest. It features an adjustable cinched waist so you can accentuate your natural shape; it's made from 100 percent recycled, smooth nylon.

J.Crew Collection Tiered Fringe Skirt $348 at J.Crew I adore this charming, whimsical midi skirt. It features a khaki and navy fringe made to swish when you walk, and it has a subtle zip enclosure at the back.

J.Crew Classic-Fit Cupro-Blend Shirt in Stripe $148 at J.Crew Button-down shirts are a great, easy way to look put-together, whether you're headed to the office or out for an afternoon stroll. This viscose and cupro option was made to look and feel like silk but with added durability and convenient machine-washability.

J.Crew Relaxed Rollneck Sweater $98 at J.Crew I love turtlenecks, but sometimes they can feel too confining. This roll-neck sweater boasts a loose fit but retains a turtleneck's warmth and elegance. It comes in versatile black, of course, but is also available in green, navy, white, and beige.