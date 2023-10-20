J.Crew's November Collection Has All Your Fall and Winter Essentials

Pieces made to take you through cold seasons for years to come.

woman with a navy blue blazer, red vest, and yellow handbag
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Gabrielle Ulubay
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

When I think of November, warm, cozy nights immediately emerge. As the weather gradually grows colder and winter begins to rear its head, we take out our blankets and quilts and switch our summer dresses out for warmer, thicker options. This means sweaters, jackets, boots, vests, and more. And when it comes to shopping for these wardrobe staples, it's best to opt for premium fabrics like wool, cashmere, and cotton, which look better, feel better, and are made to last for ages.

If you need these essentials, you're in luck: J.Crew just dropped their November collection, which features dozens of late-fall and winter styles designed to transcend sweater trends, keep you warm, and last year after year. Below are some of the best picks from the collection. All channel the brand's elevated, luxurious energy without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.

J.Crew gray sweater
J.Crew Relaxed V-Neck Pullover Sweater

I own a sweater like this and positively live in it all fall and winter. It's comfortable, warm, chic, and can be paired with anything from jeans to slacks to a skirt.

J.Crew fair isle cardigan
J.Crew Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater in Brushed Yarn

The Fair Isle sweater is a quintessential fall/winter fashion item, perfect for a cozy look. This cardigan taps into the traditional style with muted neutral colors matching almost anything.

J.Crew gray cardigan
J.Crew Odette Sweater Lady Jacket with Jewel Buttons

This sweater is meant to be a cross between a jacket and a cardigan—perfect for those cool late-fall days when you're unsure how to dress for the weather.

J.Crew black and white striped cardigan
J.Crew Vintage Rib Lady Jacket

With its gold buttons and thin stripes, this lightweight cotton jacket screams elegance. The breezy styles of the 1970s inspire it and even feature a comfortable and chic vintaged rib.

J.Crew white midi skirt
J.Crew Collection Tuxedo Maxi Skirt in Wool

I love the sleek cut of this cream-colored wool maxi skirt. It's perfect for wearing to work, and with its cheeky middle-slit, it can easily transition to an evening on the town. Pair it with a form-fitting body suit or with a chunky sweater.

J.Crew blue blazer
J.Crew Blazer-Jacket in Italian Double-Cloth Wool Blend

Tap into your inner New-England-prep-school-pupil with this tailored double-cloth wool blazer. It's a stylish, almost nautical shade of navy blue and features plentiful gold buttons that make it anything but basic.

J.Crew crystal lariat necklace
J.Crew Crystal Lariat Necklace

A little bling never hurt anyone–and this lariat necklace, in particular, looks incredible with a button-down or v-neck top.

J.Crew loafers with crystals
J.Crew Jeweled Loafers in Spazzolato Leather

Much like a quality pair of leather boots, loafers are quintessential fall shoes that look excellent with everything from jeans to dresses. This pair features fun, shiny crystal embellishments that lend a hint of glam to even the most neutral outfits.

J.Crew striped sweater
J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater in Stripe

Looking for a nautical look that works even in cold weather? This sweater brings all the Nantucket vibes and all of the warmth.

J.Crew red heels
J.Crew Maisie Double-Strap Heels in Italian Spazzolato Leather

These strappy heels are an elevated, mature take on the Mary Janes of yore. They come in red and black and have a chunky enough heel to make walking in them a breeze.

J.Crew
J.Crew Cinched-Waist Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft

Love the warmth of a puffer jacket but hate the clunky silhouette? In that case, check out this puffer vest. It features an adjustable cinched waist so you can accentuate your natural shape; it's made from 100 percent recycled, smooth nylon.

J.Crew fringe skirt
J.Crew Collection Tiered Fringe Skirt

I adore this charming, whimsical midi skirt. It features a khaki and navy fringe made to swish when you walk, and it has a subtle zip enclosure at the back.

J.Crew striped button down top
J.Crew Classic-Fit Cupro-Blend Shirt in Stripe

Button-down shirts are a great, easy way to look put-together, whether you're headed to the office or out for an afternoon stroll. This viscose and cupro option was made to look and feel like silk but with added durability and convenient machine-washability.

J.Crew
J.Crew Relaxed Rollneck Sweater

I love turtlenecks, but sometimes they can feel too confining. This roll-neck sweater boasts a loose fit but retains a turtleneck's warmth and elegance. It comes in versatile black, of course, but is also available in green, navy, white, and beige.

red blazer
J.Crew Collection Tuxedo Blazer in Italian Wool

If you're looking for a blazer that doubles as a jacket, this is just the one for you. It's lined with wool for extra warmth but still looks sleek and professional. It comes in this striking shade of red, as well as classic black and elevated ivory.

