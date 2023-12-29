It's impossible not to love everything about Jennifer Lawrence, and that's just a fact. From having a quirky, "girl-next-door" personality to starring in a myriad of our favorite movies, the actress is the antithesis of cool. Unsurprisingly, this is doubled down by her impeccable style. I mean - what can't this woman do? From her countless best-dressed red carpet moments to her casual yet cool off-duty moments, she has certainly filled up her style file with an array of top-notch looks.

Case in point: the Hunger Games actress recently hit the jungle gym with her 1-year-old son, Cy, but her outfit wasn't there to mess around. Like many of JLaw's street-style moments, her look isn't particularly out of the ordinary at first glance. In "mom mode," the actress likes to keep things laid-back and occasionally adopts a hipster coffee shop vibe that would fit nicely in the 2010s. In the spirit of 2023's quiet luxury campaign, though, Lawrence's casual playground look featured an assemblage of "it-girl" designer brands - rounding up to a total of $10,000.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As for the details of the designer-drenched ensemble? JLaw layered a cropped denim shirt from Celine ($940) with a black leather blazer from The Row ($5,950) and baggy black Loewe trousers ($990). She added a pair of leather slides from The Row ($680) that don't appear to be wood-chip friendly, but who are we to say?

Naturally, the theme continued into accessories, with Lawrence carrying a currently out-of-stock tan leather bag from The Row ($1,145) and topping off the look with circular, blue-tinted shades from Loewe ($310). The fact all of these items are available for purchase right now is a hazard to our bank accounts, to say the least.

The Row seems to be a favorite of the actress, as she was spotted walking the red carpet in a cherry red coat from the Olsen sisters' brand just last week. We know JLaw loves the Kardashian family (same, of course), so perhaps she is taking a page out of Miss Kendall Jenner's book, who is known to be a longtime fan of the brand.

Now, for those of us who want to emulate Jennifer Lawrence's "it-girl" style but are also on a budget, do not fear! The basis of her look is fairly uncomplicated and can be recreated with pieces you likely already have in your closet. Start with a denim long-sleeve shirt with any pair of baggy trousers. From there, throw on your favorite leather outerwear piece with closed-toe slides and a pair of statement sunnies. After that, may the odds be ever in your favor.