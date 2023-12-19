Fashion works in paradoxes—while everyone is obsessed with minimalism, the statement coat is thriving. Just yesterday, for example, Kendall Jenner proved unbothered in a $27,000 fur coat from Phoebe Philo as the confirmation of her breakup with Bad Bunny circulated online. And last week, her best friend Hailey Bieber displayed her festive cheer in a bright red fluffy Ferragamo coat. Statement coats make statements, which is why A-listers love to wear them. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence wore a $10,000 cherry red coat from The Row to the theater last night, channeling rich, Upper Eastside-mom energy. Lawrence's red, conversation-starting coat was a love letter to the brand and displayed the actress' penchant for stealth wealth style.

At the Broadway opening of the Second Stage theater play "Appropriate," the Hunger Games alumna dressed for the New York City chill in head-to-toe pieces from the Olsen twins' brand. Her monochromatic base layer consisted of The Row’s 100-percent silk Guineve dress with the brand’s matching patent leather Lana pumps peaking out from underneath. She opted for no necklace and left the plunging neckline of the slip bare, only adding simple gold hoops. Lastly was her big red cashmere coat: The Priske coat stopped at calf length, had an open face, and boasted an exaggerated shoulder, tying the outfit together.

Lawrence left her blonde hair long and straight, and for makeup, she added a cool peachy nude glossy lip and a nude eye. Why wear statement makeup when you can just throw on a coat? Lawrence looked chic as always, but most importantly, her outfit cemented her loyalty to The Row.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The pop of red style effect has made for interesting ensembles—like Zoë Kravitz’s lone red sock outfit that she wore to Taylor Swift's birthday. Was it an intentional style choice, or merely, was it laundry day? No matter the case, the cherry red color trend has delivered on providing fun celeb style.

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy a $15,000 outfit from The Row (and that might make us happy!) Lawrence loves the brand, and while it’s ridiculously expensive, we can’t blame her. Even when the actress dons a corporate-core white button-down and trousers outfit from the brand, the look exudes a particular type of chic-ness. The A-list set has embraced this “if you know, you know” stealth wealth styling from the start, which has grown to define Lawrence’s style ethos. However, the fashion paradox strikes again. Quiet luxury is rather loud when the emphasis on an outfit’s prowess relies more on its price tag than its ability to capture something more intriguing.

Two things are certain: Stealth wealth styling is here to stay, as are statement coats. Both of these aesthetics proved popular last year on the Fall / Winter 2023 runways, and we’re sure they’ll continue to have a chokehold on the celeb set into the New Year. Ultimately, Lawrence looked stunning, and we’re curious to see how expensive her next outfit will be.