Let Jennifer Lawrence Prove the Controversial Jelly Shoe Trend Is Wearable
She works The Row's insider-favorite pair into an easy outfit formula.
In May, fashion insiders told Marie Claire the jelly sandals trend was about to explode. In June, the throwback sandals got the ultimate vote of confidence with a little help from Jennifer Lawrence.
Lawrence used an all-white outfit on Wednesday, June 26, to campaign on behalf of jelly sandals—specifically, The Row's twice-sold-out Mara flat. Some might look at the PVC material and caged silhouette and see a shoe that's so out there, it's borderline unwearable. Lawrence, like the guests who first gazed upon the shoe at The Row's Paris runway last fall and immediately snapped them up when they went on sale this spring, saw an opportunity to creatively color block. (And maybe, get in touch with the trends of her youth.)
The Hunger Games star dressed to let her $850 flats and $50 Polo Ralph Lauren hat pop. She contrasted her colorful accessories with a white button-up shirt and coordinating pants—two staples in her deep, essentials-filled closet. Side-by-side with those classic pieces, Jennifer Lawrence's jelly sandals didn't look like millennial nostalgia bait. They looked like an easy, colorful summer shoe.
Lawrence has been doubling—and in some cases, tripling—down on resurgent Y2K trends lately. Just yesterday, she wore the parachute pants trend in the form of voluminous drawstring pants that rippled in the breeze as she walked around Manhattan. (She chose a butter yellow pair—referencing the spring color trend she's already worn several times this year in the form of T-shirts and cardigans.) A few days before that, she wore another swooshy pair of parachute pants in brilliant red—and she paired them with her red jellies by The Row.
Extra oversize bags with early aughts energy are also making a comeback in the star's wardrobe. For the past few days, a slouchy black bag has been the common denominator in her accessories stack. (Exact credits for her roomy tote haven't surfaced quite yet, but there are plenty at brands from & Other Stories to Mansur Gavriel in stock.)
Lawrence is also something of an It shoe collector. In addition to her jelly sandals, mules, and mesh flats from The Row, she's also a noted fan of Alaïa's often-sold-out mesh flats. Before she went out in her yellow parachute pants and suede shoes, the actress was also photographed biking around the city in Tory Burch's studded ballerinas.
These heavy-metal ballerina flats landed on fashion insiders' radars after debuting on Tory Burch's spring 2023 runway—and quickly sold out. Based on her timing, Lawrence was one of the lucky few who got off the waitlist and into a pair of her own. (They're back in stock for good, by the way.)
The longer I stare at Lawrence and her jelly sandals, the less controversial the trend seems—so much so that I'm ready to shop a similar pair ahead.
Shop Jelly Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
