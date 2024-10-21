Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Baby Bump in a Perfect White T-Shirt and a Pop of Cherry Red
The 'No Hard Feelings' star's new maternity style era is here.
Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for dinner on Oct. 19 following news that her second pregnancy with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney is here. The 34-year-old actor flashed a hint of her growing baby bump in a casual ensemble that combined several fall trends with an all-time wardrobe staple: her best white T-shirt.
Like many of her best outfits, this look starts with a vintage-inspired, slim-fit white T-shirt from La Ligne, one of Lawrence's favorite ready-to-wear brands. Atop that foundation, the No Hard Feelings star added a cherry red silk and cashmere blend V-neck sweater that also comes courtesy of La Ligne. Clearly, the candy red color trend is still going strong after dominating collections for Fall 2023 and Spring 2024. Lawrence's punchy knit—which breaks up an otherwise black and white look—feels like a callback to Stella McCartney and Tibi's sparing use of the shade on the runway in the form of bright accent cardigans and scarves.
Lawrence paired her luxurious closet staples with a voluminous black maxi skirt that almost looked like a pair of palazzo pants in motion. While I've yet to identify the exact skirt she's wearing, similar options can be found from Free People and Staud. The actor accessorized the sweeping skirt with a pair of black suede slip-on flats from celebrity-favorite investment piece maker The Row.
As a final touch, the mother of two donned a sizable black stone pendant necklace that very much resembles options from Nst Studio, Soko, Agmes, Brooke Callahan, and Heaven Mayhem. '90s-inspired crafty cord necklaces have been gradually making a comeback since last summer, with ringing endorsements from the likes of pop star Sabrina Carpenter, author Emily Ratajkowski, and model Paloma Elsesser along the way.
Of course, now that Lawrence has adopted the cord pedant necklace trend, it's likely to see an uptick in interest for fall and winter. Perhaps it's time to retire my small army of gold chain necklaces in favor of something more bold and sculptural—for the next couple of seasons, at least.
As for the base of her pregnancy reveal outfit? Breaking the news with a simple white T-shirt is perfectly classic.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designers Settle Legal Dispute Over Her Gown Sketches
The former husband-and-wife team went to court over the famous design.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
These Ladylike Fall Trends Channel Jackie Kennedy's Elegance
The former First Lady is the undeniable muse of the season.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Back—and So Is a Meaningful Blouse
The star is reinventing a familiar staple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
6 Fall 2024 Denim Trends Your Favorite Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Plus the exact pairs Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, and more are wearing.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet's Best Looks All Have Rare Vintage in Common
From Kendall Jenner to Ariana Grande, stars stepped into the archives.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Channels Audrey Hepburn in the Most Elegant Vintage Givenchy Couture
She could have ruled the red carpet all night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Bares It All in a Cher-Inspired Vintage Naked Dress
She sure knows how to nail a reference.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dixie D'Amelio's Look for the Giorgio Armani Show Restores My Faith in Going-Out Outfits
She remixed the front-row formula for Giorgio Armani's show.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Debuts a New 'Reputation' Outfit, Finally
The singer debuted her first fresh 'Rep' costume in more than 130 shows last night.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Olivia Rodrigo Lends the Mary Janes Trend Her Gen Z Styling Magic
She makes my favorite pairs look so fresh.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Claudia Schiffer Shines Bright in the Rainbow Stripe Cashmere Sweater of My Dreams
The German supermodel turned heads in a colorful cashmere knit.
By Hanna Lustig Published