Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for dinner on Oct. 19 following news that her second pregnancy with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney is here. The 34-year-old actor flashed a hint of her growing baby bump in a casual ensemble that combined several fall trends with an all-time wardrobe staple: her best white T-shirt.

Like many of her best outfits, this look starts with a vintage-inspired, slim-fit white T-shirt from La Ligne, one of Lawrence's favorite ready-to-wear brands. Atop that foundation, the No Hard Feelings star added a cherry red silk and cashmere blend V-neck sweater that also comes courtesy of La Ligne. Clearly, the candy red color trend is still going strong after dominating collections for Fall 2023 and Spring 2024. Lawrence's punchy knit—which breaks up an otherwise black and white look—feels like a callback to Stella McCartney and Tibi's sparing use of the shade on the runway in the form of bright accent cardigans and scarves.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in a white tee and red sweater from La Ligne paired with black flats from The Row. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

La Ligne Ben V Neck Sweater $275 at La Ligne

Lawrence paired her luxurious closet staples with a voluminous black maxi skirt that almost looked like a pair of palazzo pants in motion. While I've yet to identify the exact skirt she's wearing, similar options can be found from Free People and Staud. The actor accessorized the sweeping skirt with a pair of black suede slip-on flats from celebrity-favorite investment piece maker The Row.

The Row Canal Slip on in Suede $890 at The Row

Free People Emilia Full Skirt $98 at Revolve

As a final touch, the mother of two donned a sizable black stone pendant necklace that very much resembles options from Nst Studio, Soko, Agmes, Brooke Callahan, and Heaven Mayhem. '90s-inspired crafty cord necklaces have been gradually making a comeback since last summer, with ringing endorsements from the likes of pop star Sabrina Carpenter, author Emily Ratajkowski, and model Paloma Elsesser along the way.

Nst Studio Leather Tie Stone Necklace $60 at Nikki Chasin

Agmes + Simone Bodmer-Turner Gertrude Recycled Sterling Silver and Suede Neckace $270 at Net-a-Porter

Of course, now that Lawrence has adopted the cord pedant necklace trend, it's likely to see an uptick in interest for fall and winter. Perhaps it's time to retire my small army of gold chain necklaces in favor of something more bold and sculptural—for the next couple of seasons, at least.

As for the base of her pregnancy reveal outfit? Breaking the news with a simple white T-shirt is perfectly classic.

