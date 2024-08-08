Only Jennifer Lawrence Can Make the Jelly Sandals Trend Look Boho Chic
The actress is helping ring in a '90s shoe renaissance.
A lot of retro shoe styles have made a major comeback this year, from ballet flats and wedge sandals to gladiators and Vans sneakers. The latest? Jelly sandals. And Jennifer Lawrence is helping lead the charge.
The actress was photographed Wednesday, August 7, while taking a stroll in a pair of clear PVC fisherman sandals (the signature jelly silhouette) from the brand Melissa. In the context of Lawrence's outfit, the shoes worked as a timeless neutral rather than a '90s throwback. She wore a pair of crisp white parachute pants (another summer staple for Lawrence) and a slightly oversized, buttercup yellow Bode button-down with floral embroidery along the collar and breast pocket.
To reinforce the casual vibe, she rolled up her sleeves to her elbows, unbuttoned the shirt halfway, and layered it overtop a white tank. Lawrence's accessories stayed true to her eclectic, boho chic style: the Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote woven with natural raffia, a long black cord necklace, and Phoebe Philo sunglasses with large, rectangular black frames and orange lenses.
This isn't Lawrence's sole jelly sandal sighting. Back in June, she was among the first to get her hands (or, feet) on this summer's sold-out (and heavily replicated) It Shoe, The Row’s netted jelly Mara flats. In fact, Lawrence was way ahead of the trend, sporting a pair of transparent pink fisherman sandals as far back as 2022.
Yesterday's look fits squarely into the J. Law fashion canon, and specifically her summer wardrobe. Lawrence is known for her relaxed, yet purposeful and quirky, yet classic looks. This season has been filled with breezy trousers, boxer-like shorts, graphic tees paired with silk midi skirts, and niche branded dad hats (merch from Menemsha Fish Market, the movie The Skeleton Key, a Monet Water Lilies exhibit). The jelly sandal trend comeback story is a logical companion to Jennifer Lawrence's summer style story.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
