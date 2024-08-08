Only Jennifer Lawrence Can Make the Jelly Sandals Trend Look Boho Chic

A lot of retro shoe styles have made a major comeback this year, from ballet flats and wedge sandals to gladiators and Vans sneakers. The latest? Jelly sandals. And Jennifer Lawrence is helping lead the charge.

The actress was photographed Wednesday, August 7, while taking a stroll in a pair of clear PVC fisherman sandals (the signature jelly silhouette) from the brand Melissa. In the context of Lawrence's outfit, the shoes worked as a timeless neutral rather than a '90s throwback. She wore a pair of crisp white parachute pants (another summer staple for Lawrence) and a slightly oversized, buttercup yellow Bode button-down with floral embroidery along the collar and breast pocket.

Jennifer Lawrence takes a stroll in PVC sandals, blisters be damned. (Image credit: Backgrid, one time use)

Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt $650 at Nordstrom

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote in Raffia $1,990 at Loewe

Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal $69 at Nordstrom

To reinforce the casual vibe, she rolled up her sleeves to her elbows, unbuttoned the shirt halfway, and layered it overtop a white tank. Lawrence's accessories stayed true to her eclectic, boho chic style: the Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote woven with natural raffia, a long black cord necklace, and Phoebe Philo sunglasses with large, rectangular black frames and orange lenses.

Jennifer Lawrence was among the first celebs to get her feet in The Row's viral jelly flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't Lawrence's sole jelly sandal sighting. Back in June, she was among the first to get her hands (or, feet) on this summer's sold-out (and heavily replicated) It Shoe, The Row’s netted jelly Mara flats. In fact, Lawrence was way ahead of the trend, sporting a pair of transparent pink fisherman sandals as far back as 2022.

Yesterday's look fits squarely into the J. Law fashion canon, and specifically her summer wardrobe. Lawrence is known for her relaxed, yet purposeful and quirky, yet classic looks. This season has been filled with breezy trousers, boxer-like shorts, graphic tees paired with silk midi skirts, and niche branded dad hats (merch from Menemsha Fish Market, the movie The Skeleton Key, a Monet Water Lilies exhibit). The jelly sandal trend comeback story is a logical companion to Jennifer Lawrence's summer style story.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Jelly Sandals Outfit

Asos Design Falcon Jelly Flat Sandals in Pink $19.99 at Asos

Carel Paris Méduse Glittered Caged Sandals $111 at Farfetch

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria Jelly Sandal $245 at Fwrd