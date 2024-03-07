If there's anyone who’s going to get their hands on a stunning throwback piece, it's none other than Zendaya. Fresh off of the Dune: Part Two press tour—which was studded with archival gems—the actress swiftly made her red carpet return at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards last night with yet another head-turning piece threaded with fashion history.

The Euphoria star attended the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Leaning on stylist Law Roach, as always, Zendaya wore a sleeveless gray silk chiffon gown from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2011 collection. The piece came in a crocodile print along the hips and featured a plunging neckline—plus, it was decorated in fringe resembling that of a roaring '20s flapper gown.

Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, California, in a flapper chic Cavalli gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmy winner accessorized her "green carpet" look with several pieces of Bulgari jewelry, including two arm cuffs on her forearm and on her bicep.

For glam, the actress wore her hair gown in soft curls. Her makeup was natural, including a nude lip gloss that matched her rosy cheeks and a subtle bronze eye shadow.

Zendaya styled her vintage Cavalli gown with Bulgari accessories and a rosy natural beauty look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's latest appearance is a complete 180 from what she's worn over the past few months. While promoting her recent project, Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old homed in on the film's sci-fi aesthetic.

Relying on Roach for the entire press circuit, Zendaya embodied the futuristic sandstorm princess vibe, using Roach's industry connections to purchase the rarest vintage pieces. In February, the actress attended the movie's press conference in Seoul wearing a cyborg-inspired set from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 1999 runway show, made by the late designer Alexander McQueen.

Zendaya wearing a piece from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 1999 collection at the Dune: Part Two Press Tour in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her most talked-about ensemble out of the entire press tour, however, was the Mugler robot suit she wore to the London premiere in February—a historic look that sent fashion fans spiraling.

The vintage design debuted at Thierry Mugler's 1995 haute couture catwalk at Paris Fashion Week. The number was made to look like robotic armor, adorned with PVC-covered cutouts throughout.

Zendaya wears the Mugler 'Cyborg' suit to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. It reportedly took nearly six months to create. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight years into their collaboration, Roach and Zendaya continue to bring their styling magic to every red carpet event. But it hasn't always been easy for the actress. Day-one Zendaya fans recall how difficult it was for the then-Disney Channel star to pull pieces from big-name designers. Now, she's wearing rare and exclusive pieces, getting her hands on hard-to-find items from designers like Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli.

While Zendaya's press tour looks have elicited big reactions on every stop of the tour, Roach told Vogue the team creates red carpet magic with their own vision in mind. “We never work based on what we think somebody’s reaction is going to be,” the stylist said.

Choosing all these vintage pieces is also the pair's way of styling with eco-consciousness in mind—fitting for an event like the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. “If we’re really going to have conversations about sustainability, wearing something that somebody else has is kind of the easiest way to do it,” Roach told Vogue. “Beautiful clothes should live the longest lives possible, and as many lives as possible."