Jennifer Lawrence Layers to Perfection in Loewe Ballet Sneakers and The Row's Most Timeless Tote Bag
Statement sneakers and a luxurious handbag added intrigue to the actor's winter layers.
Jennifer Lawrence may be a goofball right to her very core, but she doesn't play around when it comes to winter layering. On Feb. 23, the Hunger Games alum stepped out for a Sunday stroll with her film producer friend Jeremy Plager in New York City—where temperatures are hovering around freezing nearly every day now. Naturally, the Oscar winner did what any true city slicker would on a blustering afternoon: bundle up to her eyes in her warmest outerwear.
The MVP of her cold-weather ensemble was a black double-breasted coat plucked from Dior's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, in which creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterpreted the stylings of the 1950s for the modern woman. For added insulation, the star topped her timeless winter coat with a marled burgundy scarf. Both her chin and her honey hair blonde were Olsen-tucked into the chunky knit for good measure.
Underneath her cozy designer jacket, the No Hard Feelings leading lady layered a pair of baggy black sweatpants. But as usual with Jennifer Lawrence's personal style, the real intrigue can be found in her choice of accessories. On her feet were Loewe's covetable black Ballet Runner 2.0—a freshly revamped version of the Spanish fashion house's ballet flat-inspired sneaker. Adorned with a tonal black leather monogram on the side and a hoof-like asymmetrical toe, these tennis shoes put a weird and wonderful spin on the never-ending balletcore trend.
The 34-year-old's luxe tote bag, on the other hand, comes courtesy of her favorite contemporary brand: The Row. She owns nearly every purse the brand has ever made, including a rare black alligator edition of the The Lady Bag as well as the potentially soon-to-be discontinued Margaux Bag in a warm brown colorway. But her black leather N/S Park Tote Bag—which comes in two easy-to-schlep sizes—is perhaps the minimalist label's most classic and wearable creation.
Jennifer Lawrence finished her heavily layered look with a black cashmere beanie, matching leather gloves, and oval wire-frame sunglasses—a classic disguise for celebrities trying to stay incognito in public. But she didn't fool me! I'd know those wispy pregnancy bangs anywhere.
