Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Wispy Pregnancy Bangs at Her Maternity Red Carpet Debut

The actor and producer paired her freshly chopped mom fringe with a belted Dior blazer dress.

Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet with pregnancy bangs in a dior shirt dress
Jennifer Lawrence announced her second pregnancy with a time-honored tradition: a fresh set of bangs. Normally, pregnancy bangs come after you've given birth, when baby hairs grow back in areas where hair has fallen out due to elevated estrogen and progesterone levels. But it seems the No Hard Feelings star is getting a jump on things with her haircut.

She initially debuted the cut—along with her growing baby bump—while out and about with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney. On Oct. 23, we got a much better look at her bangs when she attended the red carpet premiere of Zurwaski V Texas: the documentary she produced about the impact of Roe v. Wade's repeal.

There are so many varieties of bangs out there: curtain, micro, blunt, curly, side-swept. The list goes on. Jennifer Lawrence, however, went for nostalgic '70s-inspired bangs that sat somewhere between wispy and choppy. The graduated fringe fell past her brows and grazed her upper lash line before blending into the rest of her honey-blonde hair. Her chest-length mane was otherwise styled in undone waves.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence with long blonde bangs

Jennifer Lawrence's long wispy blonde bangs make their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Zurwaski V Texas.

The appearance also marked her first chance to show off her red carpet maternity style in a sleeveless off-white blazer dress with black double-breasted buttons from Dior. Most likely styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence accessorized the tea-length dress with a black belt that created an empire waist silhouette, pointed black kitten heels, and a gold watch.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence wearing an ivory Dior blazer dress accessorized with a black belt and black kitten heels.

Jennifer Lawrence wears an ivory Dior blazer dress accessorized with a black belt and black kitten heels.

Marking a personal milestone by lopping off several inches of hair is something I've done plenty of times. And this is certainly not the first time Lawrence has gotten bangs. She sported a somewhat similar fringe throughout her 2012 Hunger Games press tour. Of course, those bangs were very blunt, full, and streaked with chunky blonde highlights.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence with blunt bangs in 2012

Jennifer Lawrence and her blunt bangs promote The Hunger Games in 2012.

I think I speak for us all when I say her 2024 fringe fits her round, doll-like face. But there's a lesson for us all in her hair evolution: Don't let the bangs you had more than a decade ago prevent you from trying them again.

