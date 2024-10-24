Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Wispy Pregnancy Bangs at Her Maternity Red Carpet Debut
The actor and producer paired her freshly chopped mom fringe with a belted Dior blazer dress.
Jennifer Lawrence announced her second pregnancy with a time-honored tradition: a fresh set of bangs. Normally, pregnancy bangs come after you've given birth, when baby hairs grow back in areas where hair has fallen out due to elevated estrogen and progesterone levels. But it seems the No Hard Feelings star is getting a jump on things with her haircut.
She initially debuted the cut—along with her growing baby bump—while out and about with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney. On Oct. 23, we got a much better look at her bangs when she attended the red carpet premiere of Zurwaski V Texas: the documentary she produced about the impact of Roe v. Wade's repeal.
There are so many varieties of bangs out there: curtain, micro, blunt, curly, side-swept. The list goes on. Jennifer Lawrence, however, went for nostalgic '70s-inspired bangs that sat somewhere between wispy and choppy. The graduated fringe fell past her brows and grazed her upper lash line before blending into the rest of her honey-blonde hair. Her chest-length mane was otherwise styled in undone waves.
The appearance also marked her first chance to show off her red carpet maternity style in a sleeveless off-white blazer dress with black double-breasted buttons from Dior. Most likely styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence accessorized the tea-length dress with a black belt that created an empire waist silhouette, pointed black kitten heels, and a gold watch.
Marking a personal milestone by lopping off several inches of hair is something I've done plenty of times. And this is certainly not the first time Lawrence has gotten bangs. She sported a somewhat similar fringe throughout her 2012 Hunger Games press tour. Of course, those bangs were very blunt, full, and streaked with chunky blonde highlights.
I think I speak for us all when I say her 2024 fringe fits her round, doll-like face. But there's a lesson for us all in her hair evolution: Don't let the bangs you had more than a decade ago prevent you from trying them again.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
