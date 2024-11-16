Jennifer Lawrence Extends Her Chic Maternity Vintage Streak in an Archival Black Suit
The actress is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.
Not shortly after she announced she was expecting her second child, actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence has been debuting chic maternity look after chic maternity look...and she shows no signs of slowing down, either.
On Friday, Nov. 15, Lawrence's stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, shared two new photos of the pregnant actress on Instagram wearing a chic, all-black, vintage John Galliano suit from the Spring/Summer 1995 collection.
Lawrence's latest maternity look comes courtesy of the woman-owned vintage boutique Aralda Vintage—the very same shop that supplies a slew of vintage looks for Hollywood's most beloved A-listers.
The post extends Lawrence's streak of vintage maternity ensembles. On Thursday, Nov. 14, while attending the premiere of a new documentary called Bread and Roses—a film that follows Afghanistan women's experiences under Taliban rule—the soon-to-be mom of two walked the red carpet in a rare, all-black vintage Christian Lacroix gown.
A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie)
A photo posted by on
As Marie Claire previously reported, the gown is from the label's Fall/Winter 2006 ready-to-wear collection, sourced from Shrimpton Couture and styled by Jamie Mizrahi.
"Her dress had floaty, tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, trailing black satin ribbons, and just a hint of beaded embellishment," Marie Claire's Kelsey Stiegman reported. "The luxe finishes—along with her patent leather Manolo Blahnik heels—made her runway design feel appropriate for the festive season."
Lawrence confirmed to Vogue that she is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney on Sunday, Oct. 20. A day earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Don't Look Up star was spotted showing off her new baby bump while enjoying dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a La Ligne t-shirt and sweater.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lawrence and the well-known art gallery director share 2-year-old son, Cy, whom she welcomed back in February 2022.
In a September 2022 interview with Vogue, Lawrence opened up about her experience with motherhood, telling the publication that it's scary to talk about being a mom.
“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” Lawrence said. “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad."
“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away," she continued. "So I felt so prepared to be forgiving … I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keep saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”
At the time, Lawrence went on to say that her heart was "stretched to capacity" following the arrival of her first child.
T"he morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere," she continued. "Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.’”
