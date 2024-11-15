Jennifer Lawrence Transforms a Rare Vintage Gown Into the Chicest Black Maternity Dress
Allow me to present: the perfect holiday party look.
Celebrities haven't wasted any time before churning out holiday party outfit inspiration on this week's red carpets. Sofia Richie's velvet LBD, for example, is perfect for a black-tie event, while Jennifer Lopez has been providing elevated cozy looks for the masses (read: embellished cardigans and knit hot pants). Most looks have been pretty on-the-nose, but if you're yearning for a more high-fashion take, Jennifer Lawrence just served the perfect option.
The mom-to-be and her budding baby bump took the red carpet on Thursday, Nov. 14, in a rare, vintage Christian Lacroix confection. She attended the Los Angeles premiere of a new documentary called Bread and Roses, which follows Afghanistan women's experiences under Taliban rule.
Lawrence was draped all in black and looked every bit the movie star, in a gown from the label's Fall/Winter 2006 ready-to-wear collection. The piece was sourced from Shrimpton Couture and styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Her dress had floaty, tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, trailing black satin ribbons, and just a hint of beaded embellishment. The luxe finishes made her runway design feel appropriate for the festive season.
On her eyes, Lawrence wore a smoky rose shadow, with a glossy lip to match. Her "rich girl" blonde hair, meanwhile, was curled into loose, vintage-inspired waves and tucked behind her ear—making the controversial side part look decidedly chic.
Her styling of the gown couldn't have been more different than its '06 runway debut. Lawrence's clean glam and simple hairstyle was the polar opposite of the blunt black bobs and exaggerated eyeliner Lacroix tapped for his show.
Let this stand as proof that you don't have to wear head-to-toe sequins to look utterly festive. A glamorous LBD will work just fine.
Shop Drapey Gowns Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
32 "Controversial" Fashion Trends That Became Crazy Popular
From low-rise jeans to crocs.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
SZA on Getting a BBL in 2022: "I’m So mad I Did That S**t"
Safe to say she doesn't recommend it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
For Long-Lasting, Bouncy Curls, Ditch the Heat and Try Tube Socks Instead
The TikTok hack actually works on pin-straight hair.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Halle Berry Re-Wears Her 2002 Oscars Naked Dress on the Elie Saab Runway
It looks even better now.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Under-$150 Reformation Skirt Proves the Perfect Black Mini Does Exist
She layered it effortlessly.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian's New Skims x Dolce & Gabbana Lingerie Collection Is Straight "Out of an Italian Daydream"
Leopard print and corsets abound.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Hailey Bieber's Casual-Cool Styling of the Leather Bomber Jacket Trend
Close friends think—and dress—alike.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Charli XCX Styles Taylor Swift's Favorite $420 Bag With a Fur Coat and Jorts
It's a wearable olive branch.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Puts an Elegant Twist on the Naked Dress Trend for Her 'Spellbound' Premiere
She cast a spell on the red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Pairs $6 Boxers With Her Favorite Rich-Girl Coat Trend
It's all about the contrast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Skintight Velvet Gown Is Already the Holiday Party Dress of the Season
It's not too early to shop a similar one.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published