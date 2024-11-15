Jennifer Lawrence Transforms a Rare Vintage Gown Into the Chicest Black Maternity Dress

Allow me to present: the perfect holiday party look.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;Bread and Roses&quot; at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024 wearing vintage Christian Lacroix
Celebrities haven't wasted any time before churning out holiday party outfit inspiration on this week's red carpets. Sofia Richie's velvet LBD, for example, is perfect for a black-tie event, while Jennifer Lopez has been providing elevated cozy looks for the masses (read: embellished cardigans and knit hot pants). Most looks have been pretty on-the-nose, but if you're yearning for a more high-fashion take, Jennifer Lawrence just served the perfect option.

The mom-to-be and her budding baby bump took the red carpet on Thursday, Nov. 14, in a rare, vintage Christian Lacroix confection. She attended the Los Angeles premiere of a new documentary called Bread and Roses, which follows Afghanistan women's experiences under Taliban rule.

Lawrence was draped all in black and looked every bit the movie star, in a gown from the label's Fall/Winter 2006 ready-to-wear collection. The piece was sourced from Shrimpton Couture and styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Her dress had floaty, tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, trailing black satin ribbons, and just a hint of beaded embellishment. The luxe finishes made her runway design feel appropriate for the festive season.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bread and Roses" at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024 wearing vintage Christian Lacroix

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bread and Roses' wearing archival Christian Lacroix.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bread and Roses" at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024 wearing vintage Christian Lacroix

Her gown was an elegant mix of tulle and draping.

On her eyes, Lawrence wore a smoky rose shadow, with a glossy lip to match. Her "rich girl" blonde hair, meanwhile, was curled into loose, vintage-inspired waves and tucked behind her ear—making the controversial side part look decidedly chic.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bread and Roses" at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024 wearing vintage Christian Lacroix

Lawrence went for a smokey rose glam look and vintage waves.

Her styling of the gown couldn't have been more different than its '06 runway debut. Lawrence's clean glam and simple hairstyle was the polar opposite of the blunt black bobs and exaggerated eyeliner Lacroix tapped for his show.

a model walks the runway in christian lacroix's fall/winter 2006 runway show.

A model wears Lawrence's gown for its 2006 debut.

Let this stand as proof that you don't have to wear head-to-toe sequins to look utterly festive. A glamorous LBD will work just fine.

