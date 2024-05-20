No matter how casual Jennifer Lawrence is dressing, she can't resist a luxury pair of mesh flats.
On Sunday, May 19, Lawrence soaked up the late-spring sunshine in an easygoing rich mom outfit while walking around Manhattan's West Village: a white ribbed tank top and a pair of La Ligne's wide-leg sailor jeans. On her feet, she stepped into a pair of see-through white flats by The Row. These $690 shoes were a hit with fashion insiders the moment they were first released in 2021; they're also a recurring character in Lawrence's off-duty wardrobe.
Lawrence is a huge proponent of The Row's mesh ballerinas and the toe-baring trend in general. She owns the shoes in both white and black and will often style them with other pieces from the Olsen twins' label.
The actress kept the laid-back look going with oversize Luv Lou sunglasses and an Eliou flower charm necklace. Lawrence also carried a new Loewe mini bag, featuring drawstring adjustable straps and an oversize gold chain detail. She's a noted fan of the Spanish label, touting Loewe's collapsible puzzle tote bag or its ruffled Flamenco clutch on strolls around her neighborhood.
Lawrence recently took a break from her rich mom style for an evening at the GLAAD Media Awards. Working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the actress dressed up in a black Alaïa gown with a dramatic plunge neckline and side-leg slit. She curled her hair in '70s waves with a deep side part and added a glossy mauve lip.
Lawrence had one more major Alaïa moment this spring: a walk around her neighborhood in early May, where she brought the brand's infamous black mesh ballerina flats out of storage and back into her spring wardrobe alongside her pairs from The Row.
What can she say? When Lawrence finds a shoe trend she loves, she shops it in every brand and color. Follow her lead with an outfit inspired by her latest casual look below.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Mesh Flats and Spring Basics
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
