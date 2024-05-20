No matter how casual Jennifer Lawrence is dressing, she can't resist a luxury pair of mesh flats.

On Sunday, May 19, Lawrence soaked up the late-spring sunshine in an easygoing rich mom outfit while walking around Manhattan's West Village: a white ribbed tank top and a pair of La Ligne's wide-leg sailor jeans. On her feet, she stepped into a pair of see-through white flats by The Row. These $690 shoes were a hit with fashion insiders the moment they were first released in 2021; they're also a recurring character in Lawrence's off-duty wardrobe.

Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll in New York City's West Village on Sunday, May 19, wearing a white tank top, La Ligne jeans, and her favorite mesh flats by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence is a huge proponent of The Row's mesh ballerinas and the toe-baring trend in general. She owns the shoes in both white and black and will often style them with other pieces from the Olsen twins' label.

The actress kept the laid-back look going with oversize Luv Lou sunglasses and an Eliou flower charm necklace. Lawrence also carried a new Loewe mini bag, featuring drawstring adjustable straps and an oversize gold chain detail. She's a noted fan of the Spanish label, touting Loewe's collapsible puzzle tote bag or its ruffled Flamenco clutch on strolls around her neighborhood.

Loewe Flamenco Mini Leather Shoulder Bag $2,990 at Mytheresa

Lawrence recently took a break from her rich mom style for an evening at the GLAAD Media Awards. Working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the actress dressed up in a black Alaïa gown with a dramatic plunge neckline and side-leg slit. She curled her hair in '70s waves with a deep side part and added a glossy mauve lip.

Jennifer Lawrence attended the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, May 11, in a plunge gown by Alaïa and Dior accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence had one more major Alaïa moment this spring: a walk around her neighborhood in early May, where she brought the brand's infamous black mesh ballerina flats out of storage and back into her spring wardrobe alongside her pairs from The Row.

What can she say? When Lawrence finds a shoe trend she loves, she shops it in every brand and color. Follow her lead with an outfit inspired by her latest casual look below.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Mesh Flats and Spring Basics

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats $140 at Anthropologie