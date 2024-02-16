Jennifer Lawrence Worked a '90s Denim Maxi Skirt Into Her Street Style Uniform

She makes the throwback piece look brand new.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white t shirt, trench coat, and denim skirt while out in los angeles
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in New York City in February 2024.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Backgrid)
By Aaron Royce
Every so often, a polarizing denim trend will re-emerge into fashion's collective subconscious after years in hibernation. One of the latest has been the denim maxi skirt, which has been revived in designers' recent collections. If New York Fashion fashion week street style wasn't enough persuasion to revisit the trend, Jennifer Lawrence's latest outfit makes a compelling argument to give it a try.

Jennifer Lawrence celebrity fashion The Row ballet flats t-shirt denim maxi skirt Bottega Veneta gold sunglasses red leather bag green trench coat

Jennifer Lawrence went out to lunch in a twist on her nonchalant uniform, including a baggy skirt and trench coat.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Backgrid)

For a casual lunch with her parents in Beverly Hills, Lawrence wore a dark blue, baggy denim maxi skirt. The boxy piece added a retro complement to the "No Hard Feelings" actress' classic white T-shirt and embossed black belt from The Row. The whole look harkened back to similar pieces worn in the '90s and 2000's by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, and Tori Spelling—and made a vintage update to Lawrence's usual street style uniform.

Lawrence layered her look with pieces that embraced her ongoing minimalist style streak. The actress draped her outfit with a silky green trench coat, accented by a dark red leather satchel and gold-framed Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

She completed her outfit by endorsing the ongoing ballet flat renaissance with The Row's leather Eva pair.

Jennifer Lawrence walks down the street in a long trench coat and tied sweater

Lawrence's street style often includes a few key pieces: an oversize coat, a minimal T-shirt, and a low-key shoe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's off-duty skirt moment marked her latest look that showed a penchant for remixing her outfit formula with of-the-moment trends. Previously, the actress has also worn a variety of oversize suiting separates, blue jeans, and leather bags—often a slouchy coat like the green trench she wore yesterday.

Jennifer Lawrence celebrity fashion blue jeans tote bag black leather pointed toe pumps

While she usually wears low-key flats, Lawrence will occasionally change into pumps.

(Image credit:  Gotham/GC Images)

Below, discover all the pieces necessary to channel Lawrence's nonchalance the next time you step outside—and maybe embrace a throwback trend.

The Row black leather womens ballet flatsThe Row
The Row Eva Leather Ballerina Flats

The Row womens white T-shirt
The Row Chiara T-Shirt

Bottega Veneta gold frame aviator big oversized sunglasses Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Aviator Sunglasses

Mango womens long blue denim slit skirtMango
Mango Slit Denim Skirt

Burberry green long belted womens trench coatBurberry
Burberry

Salvatore Ferragamo dark red leather top handle satchel tote handbagFerragamo
Ferragamo Medium Hug Handbag

