Every so often, a polarizing denim trend will re-emerge into fashion's collective subconscious after years in hibernation. One of the latest has been the denim maxi skirt, which has been revived in designers' recent collections. If New York Fashion fashion week street style wasn't enough persuasion to revisit the trend, Jennifer Lawrence's latest outfit makes a compelling argument to give it a try.
For a casual lunch with her parents in Beverly Hills, Lawrence wore a dark blue, baggy denim maxi skirt. The boxy piece added a retro complement to the "No Hard Feelings" actress' classic white T-shirt and embossed black belt from The Row. The whole look harkened back to similar pieces worn in the '90s and 2000's by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, and Tori Spelling—and made a vintage update to Lawrence's usual street style uniform.
Lawrence layered her look with pieces that embraced her ongoing minimalist style streak. The actress draped her outfit with a silky green trench coat, accented by a dark red leather satchel and gold-framed Bottega Veneta sunglasses.
She completed her outfit by endorsing the ongoing ballet flat renaissance with The Row's leather Eva pair.
Lawrence's off-duty skirt moment marked her latest look that showed a penchant for remixing her outfit formula with of-the-moment trends. Previously, the actress has also worn a variety of oversize suiting separates, blue jeans, and leather bags—often a slouchy coat like the green trench she wore yesterday.
Below, discover all the pieces necessary to channel Lawrence's nonchalance the next time you step outside—and maybe embrace a throwback trend.
