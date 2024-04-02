Jennifer Lopez Pairs Low-Key Athleisure With $1,200 Prada Sneakers

This time, she left her Birkins at home.

Jennifer Lopez in Manhattan wearing a gray sweatsuit
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By Julia Gray
published

J. Lo is the queen of high-low. We've seen the star wearing platform Uggs while carrying a Birkin. She's paired fur coats with baseball caps. And yesterday, Jennifer Lopez ran some rainy day errands in two athleisure outfits and designer footwear.

She hit the streets of New York City (or, "the block") on April Fools' Day sporting a grey cropped windbreaker overtop a black turtleneck, basic black leggings, and a pair of chunky sneakers, courtesy of Prada. Wearing crisp white kicks in a downpour is a bold move, but nothing Lopez can't handle. She shielded her face with oversized Dsquared sunglasses and accessorized with classic gold hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez walking in New York City wearing a windbreaker, leggings, and white Prada sneakers

First, Jennifer Lopez went sporty in a padded windbreaker, black leggings, and her pumped-up Prada sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Technical Linen-Blend Hooded Jacket
COS Technical Linen-Blend Hooded Jacket

Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Legging
Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Legging

Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers
Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers

Prada's Cloudbust Thunder sneakers are touted for their "technical fabric," so maybe they are an appropriate rain shoe for a certain strain of celebrity. Lopez was on a mission, hair tied back and umbrella in hand.

When the sun came out later that day, she was spotted leaving the house in a matching light gray sweatsuit and those same Prada sneakers and Dsquared shades.

Jennifer Lopez outside her Manhattan apartment wearing a gray sweatsuit and white sneakers

Later, Lopez strolled outside in a cozy groutfit consisting of a crewneck sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants, and her aforementioned Prada sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A gray sweatshirt in front of a plain backdrop
SKIMS Cotton Crewneck

Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant | Light Heather Grey
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant

That rough-around-the-edges spirit has been an enduring theme for Lopez, even more so this year. A clip from her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in which she goes on a tangent about her Bronx roots, has gone viral over the last few weeks. "I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block," she says in the snippet. "Crazy little girl who used to f***ing be wild and no limits, all dreams."

Quiet luxury may be having a moment (still), but J. Lo could care less about the trend. The actress-slash-singer-turned-musical-film-director has always been about loud dressing, mixing baggy sweatsuits with $80,000 purses, or mink with high-top sneakers. Pairing easygoing leggings with $1,200 sneakers is no different in her style file.

Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.

