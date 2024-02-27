While some minds might be gravitating toward spring 2024 color trends, Jennifer Lopez is set on maintaining a winter color palette—at least according to her recent Instagram.

The Can't Get Enough singer posted on social media earlier today in a look that layered shades of brown with, well, even more shades of brown. And while some might be ready to leave the term "loud luxury" in the past, this look proves that J.Lo sure isn't.

J.Lo wearing countless shades of brown in a recent Instagram photo. (Image credit: Courtesy of @jlo

The core of J.Lo's chocolatey brown outfit consisted of a dark brown leather top paired with a light brown pencil skirt. The actress also embellished her outfit with brown tights and chestnut patent leather heels.

As for accessories, she carried a dark brown Birkin 30 bag in hand while wearing a shimmering diamond choker and a pair of bubble-style earrings from the brand Uncommon Matters.

JLo topped off her all-brown look with an opulent brown fur coat. (Image credit: Courtesy of @jlo

The multi-hyphenate topped off the luxe look with perhaps her most extravagant piece of all, a floor-length brown fur coat.

Lopez is no stranger to statement-making furs. Earlier this month, she casually wore a beige fur coat with grey sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and high-top sneakers. The Y2K-inspired look fit right into her style file, complete with not one but two designer bags in tow.

Lopez was stopped in another fur coat earlier this month, though she took a more laid-back style approach with grey sweatpants and white high top sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

And that's not all. Just a few weeks ago, the star flaunted three dramatic fur coats in one day. She began the day by wearing a dark purple fur coat by The Attico , then transitioned into a lengthy black fur coat, and ended the day wearing a lavish beige fur coat.

One of three coats J.Lo wore in one day while promoting her new film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story earlier this month while in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo wore a beige fur later in the day with a cut-out top, matching pants, and gold platform heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring is surely around the corner, but that doesn't mean It's time to stow away your heavy layers and dark-colored clothing just yet. Just ask the star and her collection of furs.