Jennifer Lopez Fully Commits to a Winter Palette in Countless Shades of Brown

Including a gigantic fur coat and a coordinating Birkin, of course.

Jennifer Lopez wearing an all-brown outfit with a fur coat while posing in her closet
(Image credit: Courtesy of @jlo)
Melony Forcier
By Melony Forcier
published

While some minds might be gravitating toward spring 2024 color trends, Jennifer Lopez is set on maintaining a winter color palette—at least according to her recent Instagram.

The Can't Get Enough singer posted on social media earlier today in a look that layered shades of brown with, well, even more shades of brown. And while some might be ready to leave the term "loud luxury" in the past, this look proves that J.Lo sure isn't.

Jennifer Lopez wearing an all-brown outfit with a fur coat while posing in her closet

J.Lo wearing countless shades of brown in a recent Instagram photo.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @jlo)

A model wears a jlo leather top
Saint Laurent Leather Plunging Tank Top

Pegu Skirt
Babaton Pegu Skirt

The core of J.Lo's chocolatey brown outfit consisted of a dark brown leather top paired with a light brown pencil skirt. The actress also embellished her outfit with brown tights and chestnut patent leather heels.

As for accessories, she carried a dark brown Birkin 30 bag in hand while wearing a shimmering diamond choker and a pair of bubble-style earrings from the brand Uncommon Matters.

Jennifer Lopez wearing shades of brown with a fur coat and gold bubble earrings

JLo topped off her all-brown look with an opulent brown fur coat.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @jlo)

a pair of ball earrings worn by Jennifer Lopez
Uncommon Matters Ample Earrings

The multi-hyphenate topped off the luxe look with perhaps her most extravagant piece of all, a floor-length brown fur coat.

Lopez is no stranger to statement-making furs. Earlier this month, she casually wore a beige fur coat with grey sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and high-top sneakers. The Y2K-inspired look fit right into her style file, complete with not one but two designer bags in tow.

jennifer lopez carried two designer bags in new york city 2024

Lopez was stopped in another fur coat earlier this month, though she took a more laid-back style approach with grey sweatpants and white high top sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And that's not all. Just a few weeks ago, the star flaunted three dramatic fur coats in one day. She began the day by wearing a dark purple fur coat by The Attico, then transitioned into a lengthy black fur coat, and ended the day wearing a lavish beige fur coat.

Jennifer Lopez made three outfit changes while appearing on The View in New York City 2024

One of three coats J.Lo wore in one day while promoting her new film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story earlier this month while in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez made three outfit changes while appearing on The View in New York City 2024

J.Lo wore a beige fur later in the day with a cut-out top, matching pants, and gold platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring is surely around the corner, but that doesn't mean It's time to stow away your heavy layers and dark-colored clothing just yet. Just ask the star and her collection of furs.

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Melony Forcier
Melony Forcier
Freelance Fashion Writer

Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸