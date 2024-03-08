Jennifer Lopez is doing what she does best: She's taking her rare Birkin bags to the gym because, where else?
On Thursday afternoon, the multihyphenate was photographed in Los Angeles heading to the gym in between what looks like rehearsals ahead of the upcoming tour for her ninth and final studio album, This Is Me...Now.
The "Can't Get Enough" singer was spotted showing off her toned abs in a classic sweatsuit by Joah Brown, consisting of a cropped long-sleeve crewneck top and baggy low-rise joggers.
She paired the comfy look with ankle-hitting Ugg boots, opting for the brand's signature chestnut colorway. She also wore oversized black aviator shades, which covered most of her face.
But Lopez's casual outfits are never just casual. The musician added an element of surprise—a matte cream croc-embossed Hermès Birkin Beton 45 bag with silver hardware, using the rare find as a substitute for a sporty duffle. Similar styles are currently sold for upwards of $84,500.
J.Lo has a long history of elevating her athleisurewear with a loud luxury spin. As someone who wears three fur coats in one day and carries two designer bags in one go, it's only expected at this point that the A-lister would bring her Hermès treasures everywhere with her, including the gym, travels, and even a daytime date.
Earlier this week, she was spotted in Los Angeles with her beau, Ben Affleck. She opted for loose-fitting denim overalls from R13, layered with a white long-sleeve top and a slouchy cream cardigan. Lopez went for a cozy pair of platform Ugg boots once again and added a pop of color with her bright orange croc Hermès Birkin bag.
The This Is Me…Now: A Love Story star also toted another exclusive style while celebrating her twins—Max and Emme's—sweet 16 in Japan. Lopez posted a mirror selfie to Instagram in February with a large earl-gray puffer coat and—you guessed it—a massive Himalayan Birkin bag.
J.Lo's North American tour officially commences on June 26, marking the singer's first circuit in five years. Don't be surprised if she's already planning to bring out her Birkins on stage.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
2024's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has a Fan in Sydney Sweeney
She's worn the polarizing silhouette twice in a single week.
By India Roby
-
10 Deals Worth Shopping During Ulta’s Massive Semi-Annual Beauty Event
According to a beauty-obsessed shopping editor.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Margaret Qualley Will Play Amanda Knox in an Upcoming Hulu Miniseries Produced By Monica Lewinsky
Lewinsky also co-produced the third season of ‘American Crime Story,’ which focused on her relationship in the late 1990s with President Bill Clinton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Matching Cozy Outfits Show Their In-Sync Style
The duo wore coordinating cozy outfits on a day date.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez Fully Commits to a Winter Palette in Countless Shades of Brown
She's committed to a chocolate palette.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Style Returned in Full Force for a Hometown Film Screening
She attended a hometown film screening in a throwback jumpsuit.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lopez's Playful Red Carpet Look Is an Ode to Astrology
Every sign will appreciate this skirt.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez Proves That Loud Luxury is the Way to Go in 2024
If this isn't a flex, I don't know what is!
By India Roby
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Paris Fashion Week’s Flower Queen
From floral capes to real-rose coats, her looks have a fairytale feel.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Schiaparelli Rose Coat Is Made of Hundreds of Real Petals
Forget a bouquet from Ben—how about a custom-made coat of flowers?
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Slouchy White Boots Are About To Be 2024's Biggest Boot Trend
2010 called, its boots are back!
By Kaitlin Clapinski