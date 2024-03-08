Jennifer Lopez is doing what she does best: She's taking her rare Birkin bags to the gym because, where else?

On Thursday afternoon, the multihyphenate was photographed in Los Angeles heading to the gym in between what looks like rehearsals ahead of the upcoming tour for her ninth and final studio album, This Is Me...Now.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym between rehearsals for her upcoming tour in June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Can't Get Enough" singer was spotted showing off her toned abs in a classic sweatsuit by Joah Brown, consisting of a cropped long-sleeve crewneck top and baggy low-rise joggers.

She paired the comfy look with ankle-hitting Ugg boots, opting for the brand's signature chestnut colorway. She also wore oversized black aviator shades, which covered most of her face.

But Lopez's casual outfits are never just casual. The musician added an element of surprise—a matte cream croc-embossed Hermès Birkin Beton 45 bag with silver hardware, using the rare find as a substitute for a sporty duffle. Similar styles are currently sold for upwards of $84,500.

J.Lo's gym break outfit featured a matching black sweat set, platform Ugg boots, and a cream croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo has a long history of elevating her athleisurewear with a loud luxury spin. As someone who wears three fur coats in one day and carries two designer bags in one go, it's only expected at this point that the A-lister would bring her Hermès treasures everywhere with her, including the gym, travels, and even a daytime date.

Earlier this week, she was spotted in Los Angeles with her beau, Ben Affleck. She opted for loose-fitting denim overalls from R13, layered with a white long-sleeve top and a slouchy cream cardigan. Lopez went for a cozy pair of platform Ugg boots once again and added a pop of color with her bright orange croc Hermès Birkin bag.

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embraced cozy daytime date outfits while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The This Is Me…Now: A Love Story star also toted another exclusive style while celebrating her twins—Max and Emme's—sweet 16 in Japan. Lopez posted a mirror selfie to Instagram in February with a large earl-gray puffer coat and—you guessed it—a massive Himalayan Birkin bag.

In February, J.Lo rang in the twins' birthdays in Japan with an all-gray outfit, Birkin bag in hand. (Image credit: Instagram: @jlo)

J.Lo's North American tour officially commences on June 26, marking the singer's first circuit in five years. Don't be surprised if she's already planning to bring out her Birkins on stage.