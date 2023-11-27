Jennifer Lopez Is the Pinnacle of French Elegance in Repetto's Iconic Ballet Flats

Jennifer Lopez is an expert at balancing being on trend while showcasing her signature style. A key JLo style code is paying homage to her roots as a professionally trained dancer, typically via her footwear. Don't forget: She's still Jenny from the Block, after all! She adores lofty, ultra-platform Valentino heels (we're still not over her pole dancing scene in Hustlers) and, as seen on a recent outing, a particular plié-ready, French fashion staple. On a stroll in West Hollywood, Lopez wore ballet flats by Repetto, a French shoe label known for its classic take on the dance slipper.

With her black Repetto ballet flats, Lopez wore a mid-length ruffle belted beige shirt dress by Dior and carried a rare Hermès Birkin Bag in a shiny, black crocodile-effect leather. Lastly, she accessorized with oversized square-shaped sunnies by DSQUARED2 to really exude an air of quiet luxury . Though in the case of Lopez, her penchant for luxury is hardly a secret (she is the reason why Google Search Images even exists—looking at you, the iconic green Versace dress circa the 2000 Grammys).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Miu Miu and Sandy Liang to Tory Burch and Ganni, the ballet flat trend has seen an early-aughts resurgence within the last year that's been controversial for some (fashion is not about arch-support politics). In addition to on the runways, Lopez in Repetto ballet flats is further evidence that the Parisian staple continues to pirouette on the streets, too.

The Grammy-winning artist is known to rise to any and all fashion occasions—whether it’s from the Superbowl half-time stage, shutting down the red carpet, or going on a Dunkin Donuts run with her husband, Ben Affleck—so her take on ballet flats comes as no surprise. But her recent Parisian-inspired outfit does beg the question: Is this Lopez entering her French Girl era?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting on TikTok circa 2021, the balletcore trend has taken hold of fashion and clearly is still going strong, becoming a principle of seamless French girl style. Name any additive online-core aesthetic, and chances are none can quite match the chokehold of fashion’s current enthusiasm towards dressing like a prima ballerina or a chic, wealthy divorceé.

This isn’t the first and surely won’t be the last time that Lopez embraces the latest in niche fashion trends. Just last week, JLo was paparazzied sporting a chic dweeb ensemble (the micro-aesthetic outfit was anything but nerdy: think a sophisticated, stylish librarian who has a glowing skincare line with Sephora to match her business savvy). Regardless of the fashion fad, Lopez proves that you can conquer any stage, whether you're strutting in dangerously high platforms or imagining yourself as a ballerina performing in Swan Lake.

Ahead, shop a selection of ballet flats inspired by Lopez, including her exact pair by French brand Repetto.