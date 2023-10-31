Jenny from the Block showed us how to do date-night dressing right. Jennifer Lopez showed up to Pia Miller’s Los Angeles birthday party with hubby Ben Affleck in a deep V-neck apple green Tom Ford dress. The multi-hyphenate powerhouse's apple green dress was a slight wink and a nod to her famed Versace Grammy’s gown . Lopez posted her slinky after-hours look on Instagram with a two-word, cheeky caption, “Date Night 🤍.”

The lime green bodycon dress designed by Tom Ford features a thigh-high slit and tailored yet plunging neckline. Lopez completed her look with matching lime green Tom Ford padlock heels and the iconic Cult Gaia gold rock clutch. The Marry Me star accessorized with a gem-encrusted bracelet and, of course, her giant engagement ring (kudos to Affleck). Her hair, worn loose and wavy hair in a side part, completed the look.

To ensure we saw all the great…ahem…angles of her designer dress, Lopez posted a second photo from the back, showing off the strappy racerback detail at the top of the dress.

Affleck looked dapper in a dark-colored, velvet sportcoat and crisp white shirt. The actor/producer, known not to love the limelight as much as his wife, did not post his look on social media.

Later that night, the fashion icon and Latina hitmaker posted a video of herself walking around the party and dancing among a palm leaf. She paired the vid with another cute caption. "When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant… Waiting For Datenight 💚 #WaitingForTonight .” She danced to her hit song and posed among the plants with her long honey-colored hair flowing. Date night must be fun when it looks like you’re filming a sexy music video.

While many of her Tom Ford pieces are sold out (sorry, we’re upset, too!), we found some J. Lo-inspired pieces you can wear to recreate the look. Try them at your next holiday party or date night.