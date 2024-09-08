Jennifer Lopez Elevates the Monochrome Trend in Head-to-Toe Burberry With Daring Slit
The singer and actress is embracing her "revenge dress" era.
Jennifer Lopez is back on the red carpet after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, and she is taking no prisoners on the fashion front.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Unstoppable, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale, Lopez stepped out in an elevated monochrome look featuring head-to-toe Burberry.
The singer and actress seemed to fully embrace her "revenge dress" era via a dark green Burberry skirt with a daring, thigh-high slit straight from the runway and the brand's Fall 2024 collection.
She paired the skirt with a slightly lighter green Burberry Alpaca wool blend sweater and a pair of brown Burberry leather saddle high boots.
After the festivities, Lopez shared photos of her monochrome look on both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, with the same caption.
"Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie," she wrote at the time. "Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city."
The thigh-high slit look was not the only so-called "revenge" ensemble Lopez flaunted while promoting the film. On Friday, Sept. 6, the star wore a truly daring silver, Tamara Ralph gown featuring head-to-toe slits on the side held together with simple-yet-striking large black bows.
That same day, while stopping by a media tent, Lopez told People that she went back and forth as to whether or not to even wear the gown, but ultimately decided to throw caution to the wind.
"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez told the publication at the time, referring to the dress. "And I was like, f*** it. It felt good."
Lopez has been more vocal on social media since filling for divorce from Affleck, sharing photos of her red carpet outfits as well as giving fans a summer recap of sorts.
"Oh, it's been a summer," Lopez captioned the post, shared on X and Instagram, featuring a slew of photos including mirror and revealing swimsuit selfies.
In addition to some daring outfits, Lopez is also proving that "revenge manicures" are a thing, via a chic 2024 nail trend: “mannequin nails.”
Thanks to nail artist Tom Bachik, Lopez' square shape were polished with a nude, soapy hue to match her sparkly slit revenge dress.
“For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into fall,” Bachik previously told Marie Claire. “Think perfectly freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and naturally squared shape, buffed to a high gloss.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
