Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Favorite Naked Shoe Trend With an Ethereal Mini Dress
The singer and actress took one of her favorite street style accessories to the red carpet.
Forget the groundhog, we'd rather look to Jennifer Lopez for signs that the world is in for an early spring—and if her first red carpet look of the year is any indication, 2025 has approximately (*checks watch*) zero more weeks of winter.
Lopez was a walking lavender haze at Variety's 10 Directors To Watch and Creative Impact Awards at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025 on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Unstoppable actress accessorized her ethereal, flowing purple mini dress with a pair of sheer Gianvito Rossi Bree Pumps, taking her love for see-through pumps from street style to the red carpet. Lopez has a long-established love of wearing see-through shoes with daily looks, pairing them with casual shirts and jeans, but it's been a while since she's showcased her love for the accessory at a red carpet event.
Lopez also accessorized her lavender dream dress with a Plum Marbled Plexi Tyler Ellis Small Perry Clutch (which was on full display when she ran into Cynthia Erivo on the event's carpet).
Lopez, who was honored with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award, shared a carousel of images and videos from the event on Instagram.
"Thank you @Variety," she wrote in the post's caption. "I’m humbled to receive the Legend and Groundbreaker Award at your Creative Impact Awards Brunch at the @PSFilmFest. Thank you Ralph Fiennes and congratulations to my fellow honorees Jacques Audiard, @CynthiaErivo and the 10 Directors to Watch @zoeisabellakravitz, Durga Chew-Bose, Coralie Fargeat, David Fortune, Drew Hancock, Tom Nesher, Halina Reijn, James Sweeney, Magnus von Horn, and Malcolm Washington.💜💜💜"
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news.
