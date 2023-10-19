ICYMI: Fall 2023 is the season of the furry, super statement, cocooning coat. Yes, fuzzy outerwear is always key for the season, but the style was particularly abundant on Fall/Winter 2023 runways. Look to Loewe and Ferragamo, whose showings were filled with dramatic autumnal coats in dare-to-be-touched textures. Consider the latest celebrity co-signer, Jennifer Lopez's teddy bear coat, for further proof. On a recent date night with husband Ben Affleck in Los Angeles, the multi-hyphenate wore a supersized white furry style (the brand behind the coat remains unknown, but trust that we will track it down!). The outerwear was reminiscent of walking around the house wrapped up in your coziest blanket, a mood we’ll happily embrace.

JLo teamed her furry coat with dark-wash baggy jeans, platform Gucci heels, and orange-lensed aviator sunglasses. Lopez allowed the coat to speak for itself as the statement piece in her date-night attire, pairing it with dainty jewelry and carefree beachy waves. Alongside the “Jenny from the Block” singer, Affleck wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a double-breasted jacket, button-down shirt, and dark trousers. Like any good husband should, the actor allowed Lopez to steal the spotlight with her outfit that screams peak cozy.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While you've heard a lot about the resurgence of 2000s style, Lopez confirms that a '70s fashion comeback is on the horizon. Her furry coat and wide-leg jeans are certainly a nod to the time period, in addition to her chunky platform heels and aviators. It would make sense that kickstarting a decade’s style renaissance might be next for the singer, who recently partnered with lingerie brand Intimissi on her “This Is Me… Now” collection . If we’re lucky, her next, next venture will be a Dunkin’ drink a lá Ben Affleck-core. (Curious minds want to know how JLo likes her coffee—here’s to hoping!)

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Furry Coat

Steal Lopez’s look with this similar fall coat from The Frankie Shop. At almost $900, it’s on the pricier side, but the coat is a statement piece worthy of the investment. The neutral white tone makes it easy to style with almost anything. Pair it with a little black dress for a New Year’s Eve outfit or with a cozy sweater and boots for holiday dinner. The styling opportunities are endless. While at it, you’ll also need a pair of baggy jeans for the fall. AGOLDE’s styles are a go-to when it comes to shopping for high-quality denim.