Time and again, Jennifer Lopez has proved her love for playful dressing. In just the past few months, the singer has worn everything from a bold breastplate at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Awards to a coat made out of real rose petals at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture runway show. Last night, Lopez wore another whimsical outfit, this time, embracing astrology in an unexpected way.
While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her newest film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story (which explores the star's publicly scrutinized love life through a reimagined lens), JLo wore a gown from Zuhair Murad's Fall/Winter 2022 Couture collection. The top of the sultry gown features a strapless black velvet bodice with long sleeves and a velvet black belt. However, the real fun begins in the gown's black sheer skirt, which highlights glittery astrological zodiac motifs throughout. Lopez finished off the look with a black velvet clutch from Tyler Ellis and subtle diamond jewelry pieces.
JLo’s entire evening outfit was assembled by two of her go-to stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.
Lopez, who walked the carpet beside her husband, Ben Affleck, paired her dress with classic glam. The look featured a perfectly blended smokey eye, a nude lip, and a voluminous blowout.
Later in the evening, Lopez changed into another dazzling outfit. The "Can't Get Enough" singer wore a 3-D gold floral bra paired with a shimmery gold blazer and trousers combination. As for accessories, she kept the same jewelry as she wore on the red carpet.
JLo's new film, which starts streaming on Amazon Prime on February 16th, will arrive in tandem with her newest album, This Is Me... Now, the singer's ninth studio album. From the trailer alone, it seems like this self-funded film will feature a treasure trove of more dramatic style moments.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
If This Whole Music Thing Stops Working Out, Here's What Bad Bunny Wants to Do With His Life
It also involves creativity.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Fans Are Absolutely Convinced That These Two Powerhouse Singers Are Going to Be Featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance: Act II’
Be still our hearts if true.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Katie Holmes Co-Signs the Sheer Trend (Again) at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 Show
The sudden snowstorm in New York didn't stop the actress from dressing in lingerie.
By India Roby
-
Hailey Bieber Found the Chicest Way to Wear Head-to-Toe Red
She's fully embracing the runway's obsession with red.
By Aaron Royce
-
Emily Ratajkowski Will Always Return to the Tory Burch Runway
She made her fourth appearance for the label's 20th anniversary.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gisele Bündchen Reinvented Winter Power Dressing in an All-Leather Outfit
Winter power dressing at its finest.
By Aaron Royce
-
Zendaya Wore Two Revealing Sci-Fi Couture Looks in One Day
Including a style fresh off the Alaïa runway.
By Melony Forcier
-
Taylor Swift Wore About $10K-Worth of Custom Travis Kelce Accessories to the Super Bowl
Best believe her Super Bowl look was 'bejeweled'.
By Melony Forcier
-
Ashley Graham Supported a Rising Designer With Her First Outfit of Fashion Week
It's a name you need to know.
By Aaron Royce
-
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off New York Fashion Week With Puma Sneakers—and No Pants
She makes the divisive look work.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kendall Jenner Revived the Controversial Dress-Over-Pants Trend
But with a minimalist twist.
By Aaron Royce