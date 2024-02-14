Jennifer Lopez's Playful Red Carpet Look Is an Ode to Astrology

The singer and actress wore not one but two statement-making looks to the premiere of her new film.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a gown with a sheer black skirt that features astrology motifs
Melony Forcier
By Melony Forcier
published

Time and again, Jennifer Lopez has proved her love for playful dressing. In just the past few months, the singer has worn everything from a bold breastplate at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Awards to a coat made out of real rose petals at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture runway show. Last night, Lopez wore another whimsical outfit, this time, embracing astrology in an unexpected way.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a black gown with a sheer skirt that features glittery astrology motifs

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere her new film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, wearing a gown featuring glittery astrology motifs.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her newest film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story (which explores the star's publicly scrutinized love life through a reimagined lens), JLo wore a gown from Zuhair Murad's Fall/Winter 2022 Couture collection. The top of the sultry gown features a strapless black velvet bodice with long sleeves and a velvet black belt. However, the real fun begins in the gown's black sheer skirt, which highlights glittery astrological zodiac motifs throughout. Lopez finished off the look with a black velvet clutch from Tyler Ellis and subtle diamond jewelry pieces.

JLo’s entire evening outfit was assembled by two of her go-to stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at movie premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up together on the red carpet.

Lopez, who walked the carpet beside her husband, Ben Affleck, paired her dress with classic glam. The look featured a perfectly blended smokey eye, a nude lip, and a voluminous blowout. 

Later in the evening, Lopez changed into another dazzling outfit. The "Can't Get Enough" singer wore a 3-D gold floral bra paired with a shimmery gold blazer and trousers combination. As for accessories, she kept the same jewelry as she wore on the red carpet. 

Jennifer Lopez in a gold floral 3D bra and shimmery gold suiting

Jennifer Lopez changed into a 3D floral bra and shimmery gold suiting after the film's premiere.

JLo's new film, which starts streaming on Amazon Prime on February 16th, will arrive in tandem with her newest album, This Is Me... Now, the singer's ninth studio album. From the trailer alone, it seems like this self-funded film will feature a treasure trove of more dramatic style moments.

