J.Lo Used Her $100,000 Hermès Himalayan Crocodile Birkin as a Gym Bag

Stars—they’re just like us!

By Bianca Rodriguez

Even at the gym, Jennifer Lopez still knows how to look amazing. This past weekend at her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's gym in Miami, the Hustlers actress showed up to sweat in an ensemble that could easily go from lifting dumbbells to downing some food at brunch. Lopez was spotted wearing a wine-colored cropped sweatshirt with dark red leggings, featuring sheer panels, and white chunky sneakers. And of course, would it be a J.Lo outfit if there wasn't some kind of bling in there? The star showed off some sparkle with a bedazzled face mask and a blinged-out Coach tumbler.

But the real star of the show, besides her oversized cat-eye sunglasses, was her Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, which retails for more than $100,000, that she brought along as a workout bag. If you're unfamiliar with the accessory, just know it's one of the world’s rarest and most expensive handbags. Some other owners of the bag include Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian West.

jennifer lopez working out
BACKGRID

Fashion never has and will never take a water break with Lopez, okay?! In retrospect, Lopez is always on the move. This past weekend, the singer received the icon award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event and had a lot of people to thank for her 30+ years in the business.

In her acceptance speech, she gave thanks to the most important people in life: her fiancé, Rodriguez, and their four children, her 12-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David and Rodriguez's daughters Ella Alexander, 12, and Natasha Alexander, 16.

She expressed her gratitude, saying: "Of course I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am. Alex and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything I do is for you guys."

