Jessica Biel Gives the Sheer Trend an Upgrade With a Norma Kamali Dress

Jessica Biel is giving a modern twist on a timeless fashion trend, proving that even a tried-and-true oldie can be a 2024 goodie.

On Tuesday, June 18, the actress and mom of two was spotted in New York City as she continues to film the new television series The Better Sister, wearing a trendy semi-sheer dress featuring black horizontal stripes.

The ankle length, long-sleeve Norma Kamali semi-sheer striped midi-dress combined the classic bodycon look with the nearly-naked trend that has been dominating 2024 red carpets. The actress paired the look with Alaïa studded black suede strappy, open-toed sandals (that can run you upwards of $1,300) and an always-in-style Panthère De Cartier mini watch.

Biel also showed off her new, chin-length bob, which she debuted via Instagram on May 18. "Brought back the f*** a** Bob," Biel captioned the video, showcasing her dramatic before-and-after look.

Jessica Biel is seen on the set of 'The Better Sister' series in Uptown, Manhattan on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biel appears to be harnessing the power of combining fashion trends of the past with more modern styles. In April, the actress shared a series of throwback photographs featuring her 90s and early aughts looks that she says have made a fashion comeback.

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again," she captioned the post, while promoting Season 2 of her hit series Cruel Summer. "Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time."

In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Biel also admitted that she has some fashion regrets, including wearing some outfits that she now considers "too sexy."

“I wish I would’ve explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time,” Biel said at the time. "I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn’t need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you’re young, but still that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

Biel went on to say that she loves "the sheer red Giambattista Valli gown I wore to The A-Team premiere,” adding that she can "remember feeling incredible that day in that dress.”

“My off-duty look is usually just jean on jean with a pair of high-tops,” she said.

The return-to-work marked the first public outing for Biel since her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated or under the influence.

According to a Sag Harbor Police Department representative who spoke to People, the singer was pulled over early Tuesday morning, shortly after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Later that day, Timberlake appeared in court for his arraignment before he was subsequently released from police custody.