Kaia Gerber's off-duty wardrobe consists of several staples—oversize spring coats, trending sneakers, crew socks, jeans, leggings—but one go-to accessory rises above the rest as her most consistently worn item: her silver Apple AirPod Maxes. Rain or shine, airport or city street, New York or Los Angeles—if Gerber is out, trust that she will be wearing her big headphones.
The model was spotted walking around New York City on Tuesday, April 30, listening to her trusty tech earmuffs. She wore Nike Performance crew socks pulled over her black leggings, black and white Nike Free Metcon 4 sneakers, a grey hoodie, thick black oval Thistles sunglasses, and a navy tote from the independent NYC bookstore chain McNally Jackson.
Gerber is known for her signature sporty style, a main pillar in the models-wearing-athleisure canon she adopts when she's not dressing with stylist Danielle Goldberg for the red carpet. But over the past few months, she's traded spandex for denim and wool. Now, as the last of the cold weather melts away, she's bringing athleisure back to the forefront.
Gerber has rocked this exact outfit (with a few tweaks) a handful of times this year. She even told Vogue UK back in 2021, "I’m not afraid of repeating outfits." And why should she be? If the headphones ain't broke, don't fix them.
Her AirPod Max moment calls to mind the wire headphones micro-phenomenon that came and went last year, pioneered by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, and Zoe Kravitz. But even Hadid, the wire woman herself, has switched to over-the-ear Apple headphones. AirPod Maxes have become a tech-y wardrobe staple for stars like Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Sarah Jessica Parker, Addison Rae, and more.
Bottom line: Tech is just as essential to street style as an It-sneaker or everyday bag. Scroll to shop Kaia Gerber's off-duty model outfit below.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
