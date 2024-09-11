Kamala Harris Debuts a Black Power Suit for Her First Presidential Debate Against Donald Trump
The road to the White House is paved with impeccable suiting.
Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign trail outfits have all been noteworthy, but the smartly tailored suiting she wore to debate former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 10. was always going to be particularly significant. The black power suit and white pussy bow blouse with tonal stripes visually contrasted the cobalt blue suit and bright red tie worn by her opponent—a clever choice for a candidate looking to make history in more than one way. Vice President Harris was styled by Leslie Fremar, who she began working with at the start of her campaign.
Harris accessorized the look with her signature pearl stud earrings, gold bangle bracelets, and a couple of rings. Her hair was styled in polished waves while her makeup added soft definition for the camera with nude pink lipstick and brown eye shadow.
Harris has a signature look, honed through years of working as a lawyer and politician. Since the launch of her presidential bid in July, however, Harris been taking strategic risks with her style on the campaign trail. The most obvious change has been a gradual expansion of her color palette to include brighter, lighter shades like powder blue and lilac alongside the office-friendly neutrals she generally favors.
With her 2024 presidential run, Harris also seems to be doubling down on her commitment to spotlighting labels led by women and designers of color. In August, Harris opened and closed the Democratic National Convention wearing bespoke Chloé suits designed by newly appointed creative director Chemena Kamali. On night one, Harris confidently strode on stage sporting a "coconut brown" wool grain de poudre jacket, flared trousers, and a white crepe de chine lavallière blouse from the French label, in a possible homage to the tan suit Barack Obama wore during a 2014 press conference. On the fourth night of the convention, Harris eschewed suffragette white in favor of a second Chloé suit—this time in navy—and a coordinating pinstripe blouse to accept her party's nomination for president.
At press time, exact details about Vice President Harris's outfit were not available. The Marie Claire team will update this post with more information when it's available.
