Kate Middleton's Fern Earrings for Surprise Appearance Had a Poignant Hidden Meaning

One can always count on Princess Kate to add some meaning into her wardrobe, whether it's wearing the colors of a country's flag or sporting an accessory that ties into a charity's mission. For her first post-chemotherapy appearance on Thursday, Oct. 10, she did just that, stepping out in a pair of gold Catherine Zoraida earrings that possess a touching meaning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with first responders and families impacted by a tragic stabbing at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, England in July, speaking with the parents of three young girls who were killed in the attack. The royal couple—whose appearance came on World Mental Health Day—also met with those providing critical mental health services to the emergency services community in the wake of the incident.

While green might be the color of mental health awareness, Kate's gold drop earrings represented a fern, which is known as a symbol of growth, renewal and fresh beginnings in many cultures, especially since it can grow in tough conditions.

The couple matched in maroon for today's meetings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the brand, the $220 earrings are crafted from recycled 18 carat gold-plated silver. The Princess of Wales debuted the style during a 2020 video chat and went on to wear them for several other Zoom meetings as well as the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show.

This isn't the first pair of nature-themed Catherine Zoraida earrings the royal has worn over the years, with Princess Kate also owning the brand's $220 double-leaf and gold fern styles.

The Princess of Wales has worn her fern earrings on a number of other occasions, including the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of the princess's outfit was perfectly on-trend for autumn 2024, with the royal coordinating with Prince William in shades of burgundy. She repeated a long brown Alexander McQueen coat with a maroon polka-dot dress by Whistles that she first wore in 2018, choosing to update the style by wearing its tie belt around her neck to form a pussybow detail.

She also jumped on another fall trend with her handbag, carrying one of her many, many Emmy London clutches in a chocolate brown suede hue. She owns the bag in more than a dozen colors, but this one feels especially fresh for the season.

Meanwhile, Prince William matched with his wife in a merlot sweater under a gray blazer, finishing off his look with navy trousers and brown suede shoes that coordinate with Kate's accessories.