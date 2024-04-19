Katie Holmes's Easy Spring Outfit Formula Is Worth Copying

New season, same style.

Katie Holmes in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

Katie Holmes has turned her spring 2024 wardrobe into an experimental playground with the help of her stylist Brie Welch. But it proved to be short-lived (for now) with the return of her easy outfit formula yesterday.

The Dawson's Creek actress stepped out in New York City on April 18 looking like she brought back her foolproof uniform from the past year. Upon closer inspection, however, it seems that Holmes actually updated her closet with new pieces that resemble the "old"—like her favorite camel trench coat and black tote bag.

The actress was captured out in SoHo wearing a lightweight brown jacket, similar to the Frankie Shop style she's worn on repeat over the past year. Her outerwear was buttoned up and cuffed at the sleeves, revealing her blue-and-white poplin shirt underneath.

Katie Holmes walking in New York City April 2024 wearing her easy outfit formula of a khaki coat and jeans

Katie Holmes recreated her favorite outfit uniform for spring with a tan jacket, blue jeans, and black loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cotton Modern Trench Coat
Everlane Cotton Modern Trench Coat

Archive Poplin Shirt
Babaton Archive Poplin Shirt

Le High N Tight Straight Jeans
Frame Le High N Tight Straight Jeans

She styled the casual look with straight-leg blue jeans and black Gucci loafers adorned with gold hardware. Holmes also accessorized with gold jewelry, oval Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a maxi tote over her shoulder—yet another handbag that looks nearly identical to the Mansur Gavriel piece she often carries.

Katie Holmes in New York City April 2024 wearing a khaki coat and carrying a black bag

Katie Holmes completed her off-duty look with a black tote bag and oval sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordaan Leather Loafers
Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers

Oliver Peoples 53mm Oval Sunglasses
Khaite x Oliver Peoples Oval Sunglasses

Small Tote - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel Small Tote

Holmes's sighting comes a day after she put the "wrong shoe theory" to the test—a concept that pairs an outfit with an unexpected shoe. During her daytime errand run in Manhattan on April 17, the 45-year-old went business casual in an oversized blue button-up top and khaki trousers. Her shoe of choice? Buckled slide sandals (which looked much like Birkenstocks).

The actress has been heavy on all things "new" for spring, from layering denim on denim to trying out a different sneaker. Perhaps her latest sighting is just a one-time slip back into old fashion habits. Still, Katie Holmes proves if you love certain pieces in your wardrobe, you don't need to stop wearing them.

Shop pieces inspired by the actress's foolproof outfit uniform below.

Shop Katie Holmes's Spring Outfit Formula

X Rachel Ridley Trench Coat
Lovers and Friends x Rachel Ridley Trench Coat

Reformation
Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt

'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Loraine Bit Loafer
Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

Maryline Sunglasses
Rouje Maryline Sunglasses

Linnea Tote Black
Fréja New York Linnea Tote Black

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸