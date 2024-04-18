With an assist from stylist Brie Welch, Katie Holmes has been experimenting with her off-duty style this spring. Even when she goes back to the basics, she mixes in a surprising element—like her look for a walk in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 17, when Holmes paired Birkenstock-like sandals with a business casual button-up and tousers.
During her daytime errand run in the city, Holmes put the "wrong shoe theory"—that is, pairing an outfit with a heavy-contrast shoe—to the test. She was photographed wearing an oversized blue button-up top, tucking it into a pair of long, khaki trousers. Instead of ballet flats or even a sneaker trend, she completed the look with buckled slide sandals. (Exact credits for her street-style 'fit has yet to be revealed—but her shoes look a lot like Birkenstocks.)
As for accessories, Holmes kept it breezy with dainty gold necklaces, brown oval sunglasses, and a black XXL tote bag—the style resembling her favorite Mansur Gavriel everyday purse she usually carries out.
Over the past year alone, the 45-year-old has almost always followed a specific outfit formula, often defying the fashion status quo by re-wearing her favorite pieces. (Relatable!) But from time to time, the Dawson's Creek actress isn't afraid to experiment, or add new pieces in her closet—and she's just getting started when it comes to warm-weather dressing.
Days ago, Holmes cracked down on her commuter style by opting for a new sneaker. Instead of her favorite shoes like the popular Adidas Sambas, she wore a pair of white Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers, which launched this week.
Holmes also put aside her comfy silhouettes and played with the denim trend. Last week, she incorporated spring 2024's top trend by wearing a head-to-toe dark-wash denim look from Banana Republic. Her outfit that day featured a button-up vest and flared jeans.
Let the Katie Holmes style record show: One shoe can transform an entire look—and even the dressers most dedicated to an outfit formula can switch things up. Shop pieces inspired by the actresss's business-meets-casual look below.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Katie Holmes' Spring Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Ex Joe Alwyn Ahead 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Album Release
She lets her music do the talking.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Sustainable Shopping Starts With This Editor-Favorite Brand
Sponsor Content Created With Citizen
By Anneliese Henderson Published
-
Megan Fox's Selfie Will Make You Re-Think Your Skincare Routine
I'll use what she's using.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Rihanna Goes Unexpectedly Minimalist in a Quiet Luxury Jumpsuit
The noted maximalist just went minimal for a London red carpet.
By India Roby Published
-
Serena Williams Started a Tennis Fashion Movement "Without Even Trying"
In an exclusive interview, the greatest of all time opens up about her game-changing style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zoë Kravitz Goes Cabaret-Core in a Sheer LBD
Move over, Sally Bowles.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Blueberry Sweatsuit With Her Black Birkin Bag
No one does high-low quite like her.
By India Roby Published
-
Beyoncé Adds Another Layer to the Double Denim Trend
Her Western era continues with her seventh (!) Canadian tuxedo.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Zendaya's 'Challengers' Afterparty Dress Is Tennis Ball Couture
She ended the night serving Grand Slam chic.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Zendaya Elevates Lingerie Dressing at the 'Challengers' Los Angeles Premiere
She found a new way to serve in custom Vera Wang.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Steps Into the Chunky Sneaker Trend's Comeback
She's wearing it as often as her favorite Birkin bags.
By Julia Gray Published