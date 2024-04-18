With an assist from stylist Brie Welch, Katie Holmes has been experimenting with her off-duty style this spring. Even when she goes back to the basics, she mixes in a surprising element—like her look for a walk in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 17, when Holmes paired Birkenstock-like sandals with a business casual button-up and tousers.

During her daytime errand run in the city, Holmes put the "wrong shoe theory"—that is, pairing an outfit with a heavy-contrast shoe—to the test. She was photographed wearing an oversized blue button-up top, tucking it into a pair of long, khaki trousers. Instead of ballet flats or even a sneaker trend, she completed the look with buckled slide sandals. (Exact credits for her street-style 'fit has yet to be revealed—but her shoes look a lot like Birkenstocks.)

Katie Holmes' latest street-style outfit consists of a loose-fitted button-up, baggy white trousers, and black sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt $88 at Everlane

Aritzia The Effortless Pant Linen $148 at Aritzia

As for accessories, Holmes kept it breezy with dainty gold necklaces, brown oval sunglasses, and a black XXL tote bag—the style resembling her favorite Mansur Gavriel everyday purse she usually carries out.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote $795 at Bloomingdales

Over the past year alone, the 45-year-old has almost always followed a specific outfit formula, often defying the fashion status quo by re-wearing her favorite pieces. (Relatable!) But from time to time, the Dawson's Creek actress isn't afraid to experiment, or add new pieces in her closet—and she's just getting started when it comes to warm-weather dressing.

Days ago, Holmes cracked down on her commuter style by opting for a new sneaker. Instead of her favorite shoes like the popular Adidas Sambas, she wore a pair of white Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers, which launched this week.

Holmes also put aside her comfy silhouettes and played with the denim trend. Last week, she incorporated spring 2024's top trend by wearing a head-to-toe dark-wash denim look from Banana Republic. Her outfit that day featured a button-up vest and flared jeans.

Last week, Katie Holmes experimented with springtime dressing, opting for a denim co-ord from Banana Republic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let the Katie Holmes style record show: One shoe can transform an entire look—and even the dressers most dedicated to an outfit formula can switch things up. Shop pieces inspired by the actresss's business-meets-casual look below.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Katie Holmes' Spring Outfit

Dolce Vita Soya Platform Sandal $120 at Nordstrom