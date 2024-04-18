Katie Holmes Mixes Business Casual With Birkenstock-Like Sandals

The "wrong shoe theory" has never felt so right.

Katie Holmes in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

With an assist from stylist Brie Welch, Katie Holmes has been experimenting with her off-duty style this spring. Even when she goes back to the basics, she mixes in a surprising element—like her look for a walk in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 17, when Holmes paired Birkenstock-like sandals with a business casual button-up and tousers.

During her daytime errand run in the city, Holmes put the "wrong shoe theory"—that is, pairing an outfit with a heavy-contrast shoe—to the test. She was photographed wearing an oversized blue button-up top, tucking it into a pair of long, khaki trousers. Instead of ballet flats or even a sneaker trend, she completed the look with buckled slide sandals. (Exact credits for her street-style 'fit has yet to be revealed—but her shoes look a lot like Birkenstocks.)

Katie Holmes in New York City April 2024

Katie Holmes' latest street-style outfit consists of a loose-fitted button-up, baggy white trousers, and black sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt

The Effortless Pant™ Linen
Aritzia The Effortless Pant Linen

As for accessories, Holmes kept it breezy with dainty gold necklaces, brown oval sunglasses, and a black XXL tote bag—the style resembling her favorite Mansur Gavriel everyday purse she usually carries out.

Women's Arizona Leather Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandals

Everyday Soft Tote
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

Bombe Round Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Bombe Round Sunglasses

Over the past year alone, the 45-year-old has almost always followed a specific outfit formula, often defying the fashion status quo by re-wearing her favorite pieces. (Relatable!) But from time to time, the Dawson's Creek actress isn't afraid to experiment, or add new pieces in her closet—and she's just getting started when it comes to warm-weather dressing.

Days ago, Holmes cracked down on her commuter style by opting for a new sneaker. Instead of her favorite shoes like the popular Adidas Sambas, she wore a pair of white Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers, which launched this week.

Holmes also put aside her comfy silhouettes and played with the denim trend. Last week, she incorporated spring 2024's top trend by wearing a head-to-toe dark-wash denim look from Banana Republic. Her outfit that day featured a button-up vest and flared jeans.

Katie Holmes in New York City in April wearing a denim on denim outfit

Last week, Katie Holmes experimented with springtime dressing, opting for a denim co-ord from Banana Republic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let the Katie Holmes style record show: One shoe can transform an entire look—and even the dressers most dedicated to an outfit formula can switch things up. Shop pieces inspired by the actresss's business-meets-casual look below.

Shop Katie Holmes' Spring Outfit

Reformation
Reformation Will Oversized Shirt

The Markey Wide-Leg Pants
Current/Elliott The Markey Wide-Leg Pants

Soya Platform Sandal
Dolce Vita Soya Platform Sandal

Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Minimal Gg Geometrical Sunglasses, 53mm
Gucci Minimal GG Geometrical Sunglasses

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

